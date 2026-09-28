Nine Gems Launches New Website Showcasing Gemstone Variety And Authenticity

Online gemstone store

Explore natural gemstones, rare finds and bespoke jewellery with guidance on quality, certification and value.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nine Gems, a unit of Kimberlite Facets Private Limited, announces the launch of its new website, . The new online destination brings the breadth of its gemstone collections together with information on authenticity and certification, helping customers explore and choose gemstones with greater confidence.From vivid rubies and emeralds to yellow, blue, pink and white sapphires, the website showcases a varied palette of gemstones. Its collections also include diamonds, pearls, precious coral, hessonite garnet, chrysoberyl cat's eye and tanzanite. Visitors can discover individual stones, matched pairs, coordinated layouts, gemstone necklaces and carvings, offering possibilities for personal collections, meaningful gifts and bespoke jewellery.Authenticity is central to the Nine Gems offering. The company's certification framework combines in-house gemological testing with access to independent laboratory reports. Its testing team includes Gem-A- and GIA-qualified professionals, while the online Nine Gems report verification service allows customers to compare report details with the company's archived records.Selected gemstones are offered with reports from recognised independent laboratories, and customers can discuss additional certification requirements with the team. The website explains these options, helping buyers understand the documentation associated with their chosen gemstone.Alongside the collections, educational resources explain gemstone quality, treatments, certification and pricing. These guides encourage customers to look beyond appearance and carat weight, and consider the characteristics that make each gemstone distinctive.The website also presents bespoke engagement rings, fine gemstone jewellery and Vedic jewellery, connecting gemstone selection with the creation of a personal piece. Customers seeking individual guidance can arrange an appointment at the Nine Gems Bengaluru store.The launch marks a new chapter in the brand's online presence, bringing gemstone discovery, specialist knowledge and customer support into one accessible destination.Explore the collections at .About Nine GemsNine Gems is a Bengaluru-based gemstone and jewellery business and a unit of Kimberlite Facets Private Limited. Its offering spans natural coloured gemstones, diamonds and bespoke jewellery, with an emphasis on authenticity, careful selection and clear guidance on quality, treatments and value.

Nine Gems

Kimberlite Facets Private Limited

+91 90089 97997

support@9gems

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Nine Gems Launches New Website Showcasing Gemstone Variety and Authenticity News Provided By Kimberlite Facets Private Limited September 28, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Retail



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