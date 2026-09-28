Gatestone Group Publishes Practical Guide To Setting Up A Business In Saudi Arabia For UK Entrepreneurs

Practical Guide to Setting Up a Business in Saudi Arabia for UK

This guide provides UK founders with clarity on Saudi business structures, licensing requirements, taxation, employment obligations & post-setup compliance.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gatestone Group has published a new practical guide for UK entrepreneurs and businesses exploring company formation and commercial expansion in Saudi Arabia.The Business Setup in Saudi Arabia Playbook 2026 has been created to help British founders understand the key decisions, registrations and compliance requirements involved in establishing a legal business presence in the Kingdom.Interest in Saudi Arabia among UK businesses continues to be supported by strong commercial ties between the two countries. According to the UK Department for Business and Trade, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Saudi Arabia reached £13.8 billion in the four quarters ending Q4 2025. UK exports to Saudi Arabia accounted for £10.2 billion during the same period.Saudi Arabia's ongoing economic diversification has also created opportunities for UK businesses exploring business setup in Saudi Arabia across industries including professional services, technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, logistics, tourism and clean energy.However, establishing a company in Saudi Arabia involves more than completing an incorporation application. The appropriate setup route can vary according to the proposed business activity, ownership structure, industry, investment requirements, staffing plans and intended operations.The new Gatestone Group guide explains the company formation process in practical stages, covering:Selecting an appropriate business activity and legal structureUnderstanding Ministry of Investment requirementsPreparing and authenticating company documentsObtaining Commercial RegistrationCompleting Chamber of Commerce and government registrationsRegistering with the Zakat, Tax and Customs AuthorityUnderstanding corporate tax and VAT obligationsPlanning for Saudisation and employment requirementsApplying for investor and employee residency permitsPreparing for corporate bank account applicationsManaging renewals and ongoing regulatory complianceThe guide also explains why UK entrepreneurs should assess their complete operating model before choosing a Saudi company structure. Factors such as the location of customers, planned contracts, local recruitment, office requirements and sector-specific approvals can affect the most appropriate setup route.“Saudi Arabia offers significant possibilities for British entrepreneurs, but the company formation process is different from registering a business in the United Kingdom,” said Rehan Abid, Group Managing Director, UK at Gatestone Group.“Founders need to understand the full journey, from selecting the correct activity and structure to completing tax, employment, banking and compliance requirements. This guide was created to make those requirements easier to understand before an entrepreneur commits time or capital to the setup.”The playbook is intended for UK-based entrepreneurs, established businesses considering regional expansion, consultants, professional service providers, technology companies, manufacturers and investors considering Saudi's premium residency as part of their long-term plans.It also addresses several common misunderstandings surrounding Saudi company formation, including the assumption that every foreign investor follows the same registration process or that obtaining Commercial Registration completes all operational requirements.Depending on the company's activities, further registrations, licences, employment files, including requirements of an iqama residence permit in Saudi Arabia, tax accounts, office arrangements and industry approvals may be required before the business can begin operating fully.The guide provides general information and does not replace business-specific legal, tax or regulatory advice. Requirements may differ according to the proposed activity and can change as regulations are updated.The Business Setup in Saudi Arabia Playbook 2026 is available through Gatestone Group's UK website.About Gatestone GroupGatestone Group supports entrepreneurs, investors and companies with business setup and market-entry services across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.Its services include company formation, licensing and registration support, document preparation, corporate banking guidance, visas, tax and accounting support, government relations services and ongoing compliance assistance.The company operates through teams in the UK, UAE and Saudi Arabia, supporting businesses from initial market-entry planning through formation and post-setup operations.

Hafsa Hussain

Gatestone Group

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Gatestone Group Publishes Practical Guide to Setting Up a Business in Saudi Arabia for UK Entrepreneurs News Provided By Gatestone Group UK Limited September 28, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology



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