Naga Chaitanya Fitness Routine: Daily Meal Secrets Of Actor Revealed Read On

Naga Chaitanya Fitness Routine: Naga Chaitanya takes his fitness diet just as seriously as his movies. Do you know the secret behind his toned body? Here is a look at the strict diet rules Chay follows every day

Naga Chaitanya entered the industry as the heir of Nageswara Rao and Nagarjuna. He tries hard to secure his place among the top star heroes. He selects good scripts and delivers wonderful films. Chay earned many fans not just with his acting, but also with his fitness, six-pack body, and stylish looks. He does regular workouts to maintain his fitness. He also follows a highly disciplined diet plan.Naga Chaitanya explained his daily diet plan in a past interview. He revealed interesting details about his food habits. He explained exactly what he eats daily for his protein and fiber needs. Naga Chaitanya ensures he eats a protein-rich vegetarian breakfast in the morning. He eats oats for his morning meal. He gets the necessary carbohydrates and fiber from oats to stay active and work all day.Chay sometimes adds fresh fruits to his breakfast. He eats them to provide vitamins and antioxidants to his body. He also drinks protein shakes along with these fruits. He consumes a protein shake early in the morning for muscle strength and body conditioning. He changes the food items based on the situation. He always consumes the exact amount of protein according to his daily calculations.Naga Chaitanya follows a strict macro nutrition diet for his lunch. He eats a perfectly balanced diet during his midday meal. He takes exactly 120 grams of protein. He eats 120 grams of non-vegetarian food like chicken breast or fish for muscle growth. He pairs this with just 80 grams of healthy carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, or millets for energy. Naga Chaitanya finally adds 100 grams of fiber through vegetables for proper digestion and a healthy metabolism.Naga Chaitanya plans his diet carefully with the right amounts of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. He stays completely away from unhealthy junk food. He looks fit and healthy always because he follows this disciplined diet along with proper exercise. He stands as an inspiration for the youth. Naga Chaitanya scored a hit with the Thandel movie last year. He is currently acting in the Vrisha Karma movie under Karthik Dandu's direction. The team is shooting this movie silently. They plan to release it by the end of this year, though the team has not finalized it officially.