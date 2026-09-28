Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh Makes Huge Sacrifice For Captaincy, Elimination Race Takes Turn

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 takes a dramatic turn as Mukesh sacrifices his captaincy, triggering a major twist linked to the elimination process. Here's what happened in the latest episode.

Bigg Boss house delivers back-to-back shocks this week. Mukesh sacrifices his position and stops the weekend elimination. He faces a huge personal loss in the game. Audiences and housemates eagerly wait for these sudden turns. This season looks completely different from the previous ones. The weekend double twists leave everyone totally breathless.

Also read:Only 6 People Live On This Isolated Island, Their Groceries Are Delivered By Helicopter Every Week

Mithilesh takes 15 lakh rupees from the winner prize money. He leaves the house happily after staying for just two days. His sudden exit starts massive fights among the supporters and other housemates. Trigun takes this issue very seriously and shouts at everyone. He almost gets into a physical fight with Aman. Venkat tries to stop the argument but ends up fighting with Aman too. Trigun heavily targets the people who caused Mithilesh to leave.

Also read:Bigg Boss Marathi: Divya Shinde Arrested Over Alleged Assault On Retired Doctor, Rs 5 Lakh Demand

Nagarjuna brings lots of fun games during the Sunday episode. He makes the contestants play an animal opinion game. Housemates tag Trigun as a venomous snake. Two people call Mukesh a lion, while Aman calls him a fox. Shalini receives peacock and monkey tags. Naresh gives a lazy tag to Debjani. Nagarjuna then announces that Rohit's sister delivered a baby boy. Rohit cries tears of joy after hearing this good news.

Also read:Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Ganavi Gowda's Wild Card Entry Creates Twist, Kiran-Yashash In Trouble

The real twist happens during the final elimination round. Bigg Boss saves all nominated contestants except Varshini and Vamshi. Nagarjuna offers a special deal to the house. Mukesh holds the captaincy power. Nagarjuna tells him that he can cancel the nominations if he gives up his captaincy. Mukesh drops his power immediately without a second thought and saves both contestants. Vamshi would have left the house otherwise. The second week ends successfully with this massive move.

Also read:Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's 'Unfit' Body Comment Leaves Everyone Talking, Monster Look Loading?