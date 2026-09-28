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Portugal Edge Norway 2-1 as Haaland Fights Back in Oslo
(MENAFN) Portugal clung to their narrow Group A4 lead with a 2-1 win over Norway in a bruising UEFA Nations League clash in Oslo on Sunday.
Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos scored for the visitors, while Erling Haaland replied for the hosts.
Norway came out fast, feeding off the home crowd to press high and repeatedly hunting for Haaland in the penalty area. Portugal slowly found their rhythm and struck first in the 17th minute, when Felix took the ball outside the box and drilled a precise shot toward the left post that goalkeeper Orjan Nyland could not reach.
The hosts created openings before halftime but lacked a decisive finish, and Portugal went into the break in front.
Norway leveled in the 51st minute. Martin Odegaard's free kick was initially saved by Diogo Costa, but the rebound dropped to Haaland, who converted from close range.
The equalizer lasted only three minutes. Nyland blundered from a goal kick, playing the ball straight to Ramos. The striker ran on toward the empty net and calmly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.
Norway threw men forward in search of another equalizer, while Portugal sat deeper to protect their lead. The hosts kept delivering balls into the danger area and piling on pressure, but the Portugal defense held firm to seal the victory.
Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos scored for the visitors, while Erling Haaland replied for the hosts.
Norway came out fast, feeding off the home crowd to press high and repeatedly hunting for Haaland in the penalty area. Portugal slowly found their rhythm and struck first in the 17th minute, when Felix took the ball outside the box and drilled a precise shot toward the left post that goalkeeper Orjan Nyland could not reach.
The hosts created openings before halftime but lacked a decisive finish, and Portugal went into the break in front.
Norway leveled in the 51st minute. Martin Odegaard's free kick was initially saved by Diogo Costa, but the rebound dropped to Haaland, who converted from close range.
The equalizer lasted only three minutes. Nyland blundered from a goal kick, playing the ball straight to Ramos. The striker ran on toward the empty net and calmly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.
Norway threw men forward in search of another equalizer, while Portugal sat deeper to protect their lead. The hosts kept delivering balls into the danger area and piling on pressure, but the Portugal defense held firm to seal the victory.
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