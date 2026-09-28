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277 Russian Drones Hit Ukraine, Killing 3 in Kyiv Area
(MENAFN) Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and its surrounding region killed at least three people and wounded more than 10 on Sunday, local authorities said.
One drone hit a market in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, according to the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office. Across the region, the attacks also damaged vehicles and set fire to a warehouse and an office building.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Russia had launched 277 attack drones of various types since Saturday. The strikes hit civilian and public facilities across Ukraine, he said, including a building used as the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the drone assault on Kyiv “vanquished” kindergartens, schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses and communications facilities.
“Russia has no military objective whatsoever in doing this – it is purely an attempt to break people and inflict as much harm as possible on our society,” he said.
He added that the strikes also damaged a sports school in Dnipro and a children's home in the Sumy region.
Zelenskyy said Moscow knows how to send the diplomatic signals the world wants to hear, buying time to delay tougher international measures over the war.
“If Russia were truly preparing for any real steps toward de-escalation – as it claims, particularly to American negotiators – this wave of ‘shahed’ terror would not be happening,” he stressed, urging Ukraine's partners to step up pressure on Moscow.
New sanctions packages are in preparation, he said. They target financial networks, supply chains for components and equipment used to make Russian weapons, and companies and individuals mainly involved in producing Russian ballistic missiles.
“The new sanctions must take effect as early as October to provide a stronger foundation for changing the situation and pushing Russia toward real diplomacy,” he said.
Russia has repeatedly denied deliberately attacking civilian targets in Ukraine, saying its forces strike only military infrastructure and other military targets.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces hit communications and logistics facilities, along with a cargo ship allegedly carrying military and dual-use supplies for Ukrainian forces in Kyiv and Odesa.
Independent verification of claims from both sides remains difficult because of the ongoing war.
One drone hit a market in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, according to the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office. Across the region, the attacks also damaged vehicles and set fire to a warehouse and an office building.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Russia had launched 277 attack drones of various types since Saturday. The strikes hit civilian and public facilities across Ukraine, he said, including a building used as the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said the drone assault on Kyiv “vanquished” kindergartens, schools, a residential building, an auto repair shop, warehouses and communications facilities.
“Russia has no military objective whatsoever in doing this – it is purely an attempt to break people and inflict as much harm as possible on our society,” he said.
He added that the strikes also damaged a sports school in Dnipro and a children's home in the Sumy region.
Zelenskyy said Moscow knows how to send the diplomatic signals the world wants to hear, buying time to delay tougher international measures over the war.
“If Russia were truly preparing for any real steps toward de-escalation – as it claims, particularly to American negotiators – this wave of ‘shahed’ terror would not be happening,” he stressed, urging Ukraine's partners to step up pressure on Moscow.
New sanctions packages are in preparation, he said. They target financial networks, supply chains for components and equipment used to make Russian weapons, and companies and individuals mainly involved in producing Russian ballistic missiles.
“The new sanctions must take effect as early as October to provide a stronger foundation for changing the situation and pushing Russia toward real diplomacy,” he said.
Russia has repeatedly denied deliberately attacking civilian targets in Ukraine, saying its forces strike only military infrastructure and other military targets.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces hit communications and logistics facilities, along with a cargo ship allegedly carrying military and dual-use supplies for Ukrainian forces in Kyiv and Odesa.
Independent verification of claims from both sides remains difficult because of the ongoing war.
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