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Air Algerie Returns to Doha After Nearly 7-Month Halt
(MENAFN) Air Algerie, the country's flag carrier, is restoring service to Doha, Qatar, ending a suspension that has lasted almost seven months, a state news agency reported Sunday, citing the airline.
The inaugural Algiers-Doha flight is set to leave at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, Algeria time, the news agency said.
The route will start at three weekly departures, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Service will rise to daily flights on Oct. 25, at the same departure time, according to the news agency.
Air Algerie halted Doha operations in late February as security across the Middle East deteriorated after the US-Israeli war against Iran broke out. It also scrapped flights to and from Amman, Jordan, and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, saying it was acting to protect passengers and crews while it continued to assess developments in the region.
The conflict began Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on sites elsewhere in the region, disrupting air travel across the Middle East.
The inaugural Algiers-Doha flight is set to leave at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, Algeria time, the news agency said.
The route will start at three weekly departures, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Service will rise to daily flights on Oct. 25, at the same departure time, according to the news agency.
Air Algerie halted Doha operations in late February as security across the Middle East deteriorated after the US-Israeli war against Iran broke out. It also scrapped flights to and from Amman, Jordan, and Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, saying it was acting to protect passengers and crews while it continued to assess developments in the region.
The conflict began Feb. 28 with US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and on sites elsewhere in the region, disrupting air travel across the Middle East.
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