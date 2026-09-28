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UK Prime Minister Calls for Calm Before Northern Ireland Parade
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham urges all sides to remain calm ahead of a controversial Protestant Orange Order parade scheduled to take place in a Northern Irish town on Sunday.
The march is expected to travel along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in nearly three decades.
Hundreds of people opposed to the parade, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other nationalist politicians, gather along the route to block the planned march, according to reports.
“I know it’s a tense situation. We do appeal for calm on all sides,” Burnham told BBC about the parade. “There have been big gains made in Northern Ireland, and we don’t want to see things go backwards.
“So, obviously, a challenging situation today, but it’s very important that we work to bring calm,” he urged.
The Orange Order, the largest and most prominent Protestant fraternal organization in Northern Ireland, maintains that Garvaghy Road is part of its historic marching route.
Many Catholic residents in the area, however, oppose the planned procession, arguing that such marches are sectarian and intended to assert Protestant dominance.
The march is expected to travel along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in nearly three decades.
Hundreds of people opposed to the parade, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other nationalist politicians, gather along the route to block the planned march, according to reports.
“I know it’s a tense situation. We do appeal for calm on all sides,” Burnham told BBC about the parade. “There have been big gains made in Northern Ireland, and we don’t want to see things go backwards.
“So, obviously, a challenging situation today, but it’s very important that we work to bring calm,” he urged.
The Orange Order, the largest and most prominent Protestant fraternal organization in Northern Ireland, maintains that Garvaghy Road is part of its historic marching route.
Many Catholic residents in the area, however, oppose the planned procession, arguing that such marches are sectarian and intended to assert Protestant dominance.
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