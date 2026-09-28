403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says It Captures US Underwater Drone in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its naval forces have seized a US underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
The IRGC says the vehicle, identified as a Remus 600 unmanned underwater system, was captured by Iranian naval forces and is now being examined by specialists to extract information.
“The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and we are taking decisive and unceasing action against dangerous maneuvers and unauthorized transit within the strait," the statement said.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts continue to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage that Tehran closed following US-Israeli attacks in February and the imposition of a maritime blockade on Iran.
The IRGC says the vehicle, identified as a Remus 600 unmanned underwater system, was captured by Iranian naval forces and is now being examined by specialists to extract information.
“The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and we are taking decisive and unceasing action against dangerous maneuvers and unauthorized transit within the strait," the statement said.
The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts continue to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage that Tehran closed following US-Israeli attacks in February and the imposition of a maritime blockade on Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment