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Swiss Voters Reject Stricter Neutrality Rules
(MENAFN) Preliminary results from Sunday’s referendum show Swiss voters rejecting a proposal that would have introduced stronger constitutional protections for the country’s neutrality.
Early figures indicate that 69.99% of voters opposed the “Safeguard Swiss neutrality” initiative, while 30.01% supported it.
The proposal also faced broad opposition across the country’s cantons, which are required to approve constitutional initiatives alongside a nationwide popular majority. The “no” side held a clear lead in 24 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, with counting still underway in the remaining two.
Cantons reporting opposition to the initiative included Bern, Geneva, Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel Landschaft, Fribourg, Glarus, Graubunden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchatel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Thurgau, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Vaud and Zug.
Voter participation reached 47.14% in the referendum.
The initiative would have required Switzerland to establish “perpetual and armed” neutrality in its Constitution. It also sought to limit the country’s ability to cooperate with military alliances and impose sanctions on states involved in armed conflicts, apart from measures authorized by the United Nations.
Early figures indicate that 69.99% of voters opposed the “Safeguard Swiss neutrality” initiative, while 30.01% supported it.
The proposal also faced broad opposition across the country’s cantons, which are required to approve constitutional initiatives alongside a nationwide popular majority. The “no” side held a clear lead in 24 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, with counting still underway in the remaining two.
Cantons reporting opposition to the initiative included Bern, Geneva, Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Basel Landschaft, Fribourg, Glarus, Graubunden, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchatel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn, St Gallen, Thurgau, Ticino, Uri, Valais, Vaud and Zug.
Voter participation reached 47.14% in the referendum.
The initiative would have required Switzerland to establish “perpetual and armed” neutrality in its Constitution. It also sought to limit the country’s ability to cooperate with military alliances and impose sanctions on states involved in armed conflicts, apart from measures authorized by the United Nations.
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