Azerbaijan Prosecutor's Office Officials Receive Special, Military Ranks - Decree
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following employees of the Prosecutor's Office have been awarded top special and military ranks:
Top special rank of State Justice Counselor, 2nd Class
Sanan Pashayev – Prosecutor of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Top special rank of State Justice Counselor, 3rd Class
Emin Mursaliyev – Deputy Head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
Asaf Sarikishiyev – Deputy Head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
Top military rank of Major General of Justice
Nihad Shikhaliyev – Deputy Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan.
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