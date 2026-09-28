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Azerbaijan Prosecutor's Office Officials Receive Special, Military Ranks - Decree


2026-09-28 02:47:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Employees of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan have been awarded top special and military ranks.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following employees of the Prosecutor's Office have been awarded top special and military ranks:

Top special rank of State Justice Counselor, 2nd Class

Sanan Pashayev – Prosecutor of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Top special rank of State Justice Counselor, 3rd Class

Emin Mursaliyev – Deputy Head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan

Asaf Sarikishiyev – Deputy Head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan

Top military rank of Major General of Justice

Nihad Shikhaliyev – Deputy Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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