President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Prosecutor's Office Employees
The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the following employees of the Prosecutor's Office were awarded for distinction in the performance of their official duties:
“Taraggi” medal
Mahir Abbasov
Vusal Aliyev
Orkhan Isayev
Teymur Garayev
Medal for "Distinction in Service in Prosecutor's Bodies"
Jabir Abbasov
Vusal Abdullayev
Taleh Baghirov
Nasir Bayramov
Rajab Ahmad
Shahin Asadov
Saleh Hajiyev
Javid Imanli
Asgar Iskandarov
Sahib Ismayilov
Shohrat Gahramanov
Samira Najafzade
Aynur Osmanova
Tugay Rahimli
Zohrab Samandov
Atesh Shahverdiyev
Fuad Tofigi
Rovshan Yusifov.
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