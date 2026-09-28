President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Prosecutor's Office Employees

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding a group of employees of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following employees of the Prosecutor's Office were awarded for distinction in the performance of their official duties:

“Taraggi” medal

Mahir Abbasov

Vusal Aliyev

Orkhan Isayev

Teymur Garayev

Medal for "Distinction in Service in Prosecutor's Bodies"

Jabir Abbasov

Vusal Abdullayev

Taleh Baghirov

Nasir Bayramov

Rajab Ahmad

Shahin Asadov

Saleh Hajiyev

Javid Imanli

Asgar Iskandarov

Sahib Ismayilov

Shohrat Gahramanov

Samira Najafzade

Aynur Osmanova

Tugay Rahimli

Zohrab Samandov

Atesh Shahverdiyev

Fuad Tofigi

Rovshan Yusifov.