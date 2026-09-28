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Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 39


2026-09-28 02:47:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 7,244 268.82 1,947,362
Monday, 21 September 2026 80 224.88 17,990
Tuesday, 22 September 2026 80 216.50 17,320
Wednesday, 23 September 2026 80 214.00 17,120
Thursday, 24 September 2026 80 211.00 16,880
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 7,564 266.61 2,016,673

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 62,673 shares, corresponding to 3.32% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET
25 224 XCSE 20260921 09:19:51.612903 +0100s 20260921 10:19:51.612903
20 226 XCSE 20260921 13:06:35.628201 +0100s 20260921 14:06:35.628201
15 226 XCSE 20260921 13:56:36.575021 +0100s 20260921 14:56:36.575021
20 224 XCSE 20260921 14:15:40.859841 +0100s 20260921 15:15:40.859841
40 216 XCSE 20260922 10:42:53.392098 +0100s 20260922 11:42:53.392098
20 214 XCSE 20260922 11:40:50.333250 +0100s 20260922 12:40:50.333250
20 220 XCSE 20260922 14:44:56.614822 +0100s 20260922 15:44:56.614822
80 214 XCSE 20260923 14:53:31.916713 +0100s 20260923 15:53:31.916713
28 212 XCSE 20260924 11:04:49.964864 +0100s 20260924 12:04:49.964864
12 212 XCSE 20260924 13:00:26.626985 +0100s 20260924 14:00:26.626985
6 210 XCSE 20260924 14:48:28.192333 +0100s 20260924 15:48:28.192333
34 210 XCSE 20260924 15:17:38.180901 +0100s 20260924 16:17:38.180901

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

  • Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 30 - share buy back week 39

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111724196



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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