Mukiya Launches 70W Gan Universal Travel Adapter On Amazon US To Streamline International Device Charging

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mukiya, a consumer electronics brand specializing in portable power and workspace accessories, has announced the availability of its 70W GaN Universal Travel Adapter PD Wall Charger on Amazon US. Designed for business professionals, overseas students, and frequent international travelers, the device combines multi-country plug compatibility with high-speed USB-C and USB-A charging ports, eliminating the need to pack multiple region-specific adapters.Utilizing 70W Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the compact charger features a 360-degree rotating, retractable plug system that supports Type A (US/Canada/China/Japan), Type C (EU/Italy), Type G (UK/Singapore), and Type I (Australia) outlets. This configuration provides compatibility across more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.The charger is equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, enabling simultaneous power delivery for up to three devices. Engineered for flexibility, either USB-C port can deliver the full 70W output when used individually, supporting high-power electronics like laptops and tablets without requiring the user to select a primary port. For multi-device setups, the adapter utilizes intelligent power distribution. Using both USB-C ports outputs 45W and 20W respectively.Connecting all three ports delivers 45W from the primary USB-C port and 15W shared across the remaining connections, while a USB-C1 and USB-A combination provides 45W and 18W. Additionally, the device supports the PD AVS 60W protocol, ensuring safe, rapid charging for mobile devices including the iPhone 18 Pro.“We created this universal travel adapter because we know how frustrating it is for travelers to juggle multiple bulky adapters when crossing borders,” a Mukiya Product Manager stated.“Our goal is to deliver a compact, reliable travel essential that keeps smartphones, laptops and other gadgets powered safely anywhere in the world. We put strong focus on built‐in safety features to give users peace of mind during their trips.”Measuring 2.08 by 1.96 by 1.96 inches and weighing 5.2 ounces, the white wall charger minimizes outlet overhang and stores easily in carry-on luggage or daily backpacks. Mukiya integrated several physical and internal safety mechanisms into the design, including a built-in safety shutter, over-current protection, and over-heat protection. The unit operates on a wide 100-240V input range.“Many international travelers confuse plug adapters with voltage converters, so we make this distinction very clear in all our product messaging,” a Mukiya Business Representative noted, emphasizing that the fast-charging block does not feature a passthrough AC outlet and does not convert voltage.“The Mukiya travel adapter is built for modern‐day global lifestyles, whether for holiday travel, overseas education or cross‐border business visits. We are glad to bring this practical travel solution to customers on Amazon.”The Mukiya 70W GaN Universal Travel Adapter is available now on Amazon US at: .For the latest updates, follow Mukiya on Social Media.-Instagram:-Facebook:About MukiyaMukiya is a consumer‐tech brand founded in 2022, specializing in portable power and workspace accessories for global travelers, digital nomads and hybrid workers. Dedicated to simplifying and empowering the modern workspace, Mukiya operates as an "Integrator for Focused Work," pioneering the shift from standalone gadgets to seamless, system-based solutions.The brand develops practical, safety‐tested gadgets including travel adapters, GaN chargers, power banks and laptop stands to simplify life across borders. Mukiya's core mission is to deliver compact, reliable electronics that remove daily friction for people who work, study and travel internationally. Committed to rigorous product testing and user‐first design, Mukiya serves customers in over 60 countries around the world.Learn more at:

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Mukiya Launches 70W GaN Universal Travel Adapter on Amazon US to Streamline International Device Charging News Provided By TP Studio September 28, 2026, 06:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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