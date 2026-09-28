Peak Season Has Arrived: Why Dubai Landlords Are Switching From Long-Term To Short-Term Rentals This Winter

More Tourists, positive winter travel bookings & demand for flexible stays are prompting Dubai landlords to reassess the short-term vs long-term rental model.

- Rohollah RohparwarDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Dubai enters its winter travel season, landlords are reassessing how they operate their properties, with rising visitor activity, stronger tourism demand and growing interest in flexible accommodation creating renewed attention around short-term rentals.According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed approximately 869,000 international overnight visitors in August 2026, while hotel occupancy reached 66%. The emirate recorded 6.97 million international visitors during the first eight months of the year, highlighting the continued importance of tourism to the local accommodation market.“Winter is an important period for Dubai's rental market because demand becomes much more dynamic,” said Luis Santos, Co-Founder of First Class Property Management.“For landlords, the opportunity is not simply about charging more during peak months. It is about understanding demand, pricing the property correctly and having the operational capability to respond quickly. A well-managed short-term rental can give owners greater flexibility while allowing their property to participate in Dubai's wider tourism and hospitality ecosystem.”Travel demand is also building ahead of the winter season. Emirates reported in September that winter bookings beginning in late October are tracking positively across several key markets, including India, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.“Landlords are increasingly looking at their properties as flexible income-producing assets rather than choosing one rental model for the entire year,” said Rohollah Rohparwar, Co-Founder of First Class Property Management.“The winter season creates an opportunity, but success depends on how well a property is positioned, managed and priced. Demand can change quickly, so owners need strong market visibility, dynamic pricing and consistent guest service to make the most of the season.”For Dubai landlords, the seasonal shift is putting greater focus on flexible rental strategies. Unlike traditional annual leases, short-term rentals allow owners to adjust pricing according to demand, seasonality and major events, while also providing greater flexibility over property use.EndsAbout First Class Property Management:First Class Property Management is a Dubai-based luxury property management company specializing in premium short-term and holiday home rentals across the UAE. Established in 2020, the company manages a portfolio of over 600 high-end properties across key markets, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, offering end-to-end solutions designed to maximize rental income and occupancy for property owners. Its comprehensive service offering includes interior design, multi-platform marketing and booking management, guest relations, housekeeping, maintenance, and detailed financial reporting.With a strong focus on data-driven strategies,operational efficiency, and elevated guest experiences, First Class has built a reputation for delivering consistent returns, high occupancy rates, and strong guest satisfaction. Led by experienced founders with backgrounds in engineering and management consulting, the company combines strategic expertise with hospitality excellence to provide tailored, high-performance property management solutions for modern real estate investors.FAQsIs short-term rental more profitable than long-term rental in Dubai?Returns vary by location, occupancy and seasonality, but short-term rentals can offer greater pricing flexibility.When is the peak season for short-term rentals in Dubai?Demand typically strengthens during Dubai's cooler winter months, when tourism, events and international travel increase.How can landlords manage a short-term rental property in Dubai?Landlords can work with a professional Airbnb management provider in Dubai to handle listings, pricing, bookings and guest operations.

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Peak Season Has Arrived: Why Dubai Landlords Are Switching from Long-Term to Short-Term Rentals This Winter News Provided By The Solution UAE September 28, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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