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Turkish Foreign Minister Visits UAE for Regional Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for discussions on bilateral ties and developments across the region, according to reports.
During his visit, Fidan is expected to discuss preparations for the second session of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
Fidan is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s solidarity with the UAE, which has been among the countries significantly affected by the war in the Gulf. He is likely to stress that outside intervention has contributed to prolonging regional disputes and emphasize the importance of strengthening regional ownership of efforts to address them.
The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to highlight the importance of keeping navigation routes through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb open, citing their significance for regional and international stability.
He is further expected to underline the importance of a united Yemen that achieves lasting peace and stability for the broader security of the Middle East.
Regarding Gaza, Fidan is expected to call for the immediate transition to the second stage of the peace plan, stronger humanitarian assistance and the launch of reconstruction efforts.
As part of the visit, he is also set to discuss the activities of the Board of Peace, with both Türkiye and the UAE serving as founding members.
During his visit, Fidan is expected to discuss preparations for the second session of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
Fidan is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s solidarity with the UAE, which has been among the countries significantly affected by the war in the Gulf. He is likely to stress that outside intervention has contributed to prolonging regional disputes and emphasize the importance of strengthening regional ownership of efforts to address them.
The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to highlight the importance of keeping navigation routes through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb open, citing their significance for regional and international stability.
He is further expected to underline the importance of a united Yemen that achieves lasting peace and stability for the broader security of the Middle East.
Regarding Gaza, Fidan is expected to call for the immediate transition to the second stage of the peace plan, stronger humanitarian assistance and the launch of reconstruction efforts.
As part of the visit, he is also set to discuss the activities of the Board of Peace, with both Türkiye and the UAE serving as founding members.
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