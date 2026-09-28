BJP Moves Notice For J&K Assembly Speaker's Removal, Says Language Used In Statehood Resolution 'Unacceptable'

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) The proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly were disrupted on Monday as the BJP said it moved a notice seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather from the post.

R.S. Pathania, BJP MLA from Udhampur East, told the Speaker that the BJP has served a notice seeking his removal from the post.

Pathania informed the Speaker in the House that the party has submitted a notice under the relevant rules for moving a resolution for the removal of the Speaker.

The Speaker, however, said the notice seeking his removal will have to be listed for a vote as per the procedure of the House, and cannot be taken up while the House is going through the Question Hour.

This agitated the BJP MLAs, who moved into the well of the House and raised slogans. The Speaker, however, decided to continue with the Question Hour as NC and Congress MLAs raised questions, which were answered by Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Rural Development Minister Javed Rana.

Leader of opposition (LoP) BJP's Sunil Sharma made a short speech in the House saying that the party was committed to the restoration of statehood to J&K, but added that the language used by the NC in the resolution for restoration of statehood was against the spirit of the country's constitution and, therefore, unacceptable to the BJP.

Sunil Sharma made it clear that the BJP is prepared to debate the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, but will oppose any discussion on Article 370, autonomy, or the pre-1953 position.

Sharma's remarks come amid a political confrontation over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statehood resolution, which refers to earlier Assembly resolutions, including the 2000 Autonomy Resolution.

Speaking ahead of the Assembly proceedings, Sharma questioned why the 2000 resolution had been referred to in a resolution that seeks restoration of statehood. He said the BJP had rejected the autonomy resolution in the past and would not allow Article 370 or autonomy-related issues to be brought back for discussion.

Sharma also referred to his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. According to reports, the meeting covered issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the ongoing Assembly session.

The LoP has said the Centre's position remains clear on issues that were settled after the abrogation of Article 370. The BJP leader also questioned references to the pre-1953 position, arguing that such issues cannot be reopened through the present statehood resolution.

At the same time, Sharma challenged the government to hold a full-fledged debate specifically on statehood, saying the BJP is ready to participate in such a discussion. He has also raised questions over the Speaker's handling of resolutions in the House, alleging that controversial issues are being allowed to come up for discussion.

The issue has already triggered sharp exchanges inside the Assembly, with BJP MLAs protesting against the statehood resolution.