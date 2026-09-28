LPU Unrest: Police Used Dialogue, Restraint To Defuse Tension, Says DGP

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that police exercised restraint and relied on dialogue to defuse tension at Lovely Professional University (LPU) after a large number of students gathered on the campus following "late-night rumours about certain incidents". A special investigation team has been set up to probe the incident, he said.

The DGP informed that the trouble began on the intervening night of the 26th and 27th. "Late-night rumours started going around about certain incidents at Lovely Professional University. After that, a large number of students came out. There was some vandalism, and a part of the gate was set on fire," DGP Yadav said.

He said senior officers, including DIG Jalandhar Range Navin Singla and SSP Kapurthala, reached the spot as soon as police received the information, and that other district police chiefs joined them to stabilise the situation.

Police acted as bridge, used dialogue over force

Police then opened talks with the students, who had grievances against the university administration. "The students had some grievances against the university administration and were really upset about a few specific incidents. So, acting as a bridge between them, the police and the university administration, we held discussions and dialogues with the students. Our officers took the view that since there was some provocation, action was taken, and we would use minimum force. A very conscious decision was made not to use force on the students," Yadav said.

Among the grievances, he cited the demand for only female staff in the girls' hostel, among a few other matters. "We bridged the gap and sorted it out. Meetings were held yesterday too, and another meeting is scheduled for today," he said.

SIT to probe incident, strict action assured

Yadav said an FIR had been registered, and a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to examine the matter in detail. "Whoever is involved in the incident related to the students, strict legal action will be taken against them. No matter how big a person they are, whether it's from the university administration or anyone else, the law will take its course," he said.

The DGP said some elements had tried to disturb the atmosphere later, leading to stones being thrown at police vehicles. "The police used a lot of restraint. They've always tried to resolve the grievances of the students, who are basically just kids," he said.

He added that anyone found involved in vandalism would be identified scientifically. "We will take strict action against anyone who takes the law into their own hands, based on the CCTV footage," he said.

Role of outsiders suspected

Yadav also pointed to the possible role of outsiders. "Walkie-talkies have been found here. We have also found the role of outsiders because walkie-talkies have been found. Secondly, there is viral CCTV footage of the inside premises which shows that there were men who came close to the women's hostel, which is being questioned, because of which the violence probably occurred," he said.

The DGP appealed to the public not to pay heed to unverified rumours and urged the media to report only from authentic sources.

When asked whether the presence of outsiders on the campus pointed to a police failure, Yadav said police had played a constructive role. "The grievances were internal, with their university administration. Using force is very easy. We have opted to use restraint and self-control and get the grievances solved," the DGP said.

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday ordered strict action against the culprits in connection with the alleged rape incident. Mann had instructed the DGP to personally assess the situation at the university. (ANI)

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