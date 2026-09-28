Delhi Metro Viral Video 'Don't Worry, We Are Here': CISF Jawan Helps Lost Little Boy Find His Parents (WATCH)

A little boy's anxious wait at a Delhi Metro station ended in a tearful reunion with his parents, thanks to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan who stayed by his side until they were found. A video of the touching moment has gone viral, with people thanking the security staff for helping the scared child get back to his family.

Roshan shared the video on Instagram. It started with the boy's mother running off the train. His father was right behind them as the mother and father ran to get their child. As soon as the boy's mother saw him, she grabbed him tightly and comforted him. The family was finally back together. As she held her son close after a scary split, you could see the relief on her face.

Amid the emotional reunion, a fellow passenger offered the parents some practical advice.“Make sure the child memorises a phone number. He knows the address, but teach him to remember a phone number as well,” he advised.

But it was the reassuring words of the CISF jawan that stood out.“Tension matt lo, hum log lage hain seva mein (Don't worry, we are here to serve and help),” he told the family.

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More than 1.4 million people have watched the video, and many have said touching things about it. A lot of people thanked the CISF for moving in to make sure the child wasn't left alone in a busy public place.

A lot of people also praised the soldier for staying calm and reassuring the boy during what had to have been a very scary time for him.