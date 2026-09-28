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Israeli New Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Framework Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carry out a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon early Sunday, despite a framework agreement brokered by the US and signed in June, according to reports.
The attacks strike multiple locations across the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil, including Mansouri, Wadi Zibqin, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Tibnit, Mayfadoun, Kafr Rumman, Mazraat al-Shomeriya, Al-Qusayr, Beit Yahoun, Safarin and Hadatha.
Several homes in Mansouri, in the Tyre district, are demolished by Israeli forces, while Wadi Zibqin is subjected to artillery and heavy-machine-gun fire.
In Nabatieh, Israeli warplanes conduct overnight strikes on several locations, hitting Nabatieh al-Fawqa twice as well as areas around Kfar Tibnit and Mayfadoun. One of the strikes in Mayfadoun completely destroys a house.
The Doha Kafr Rumman area also comes under artillery fire. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of Mazraat al-Shomeriya and the town of Al-Qusayr in the Marjayoun district.
In Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces fire machine guns toward Beit Yahoun and Safarin. An Israeli tank also fires four shells at Hadatha before troops advance toward the town center and set fire to the area.
The attacks strike multiple locations across the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil, including Mansouri, Wadi Zibqin, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Tibnit, Mayfadoun, Kafr Rumman, Mazraat al-Shomeriya, Al-Qusayr, Beit Yahoun, Safarin and Hadatha.
Several homes in Mansouri, in the Tyre district, are demolished by Israeli forces, while Wadi Zibqin is subjected to artillery and heavy-machine-gun fire.
In Nabatieh, Israeli warplanes conduct overnight strikes on several locations, hitting Nabatieh al-Fawqa twice as well as areas around Kfar Tibnit and Mayfadoun. One of the strikes in Mayfadoun completely destroys a house.
The Doha Kafr Rumman area also comes under artillery fire. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of Mazraat al-Shomeriya and the town of Al-Qusayr in the Marjayoun district.
In Bint Jbeil, Israeli forces fire machine guns toward Beit Yahoun and Safarin. An Israeli tank also fires four shells at Hadatha before troops advance toward the town center and set fire to the area.
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