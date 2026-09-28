Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclonic Circulation Brings Rain Alert

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has predicted rain for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next two days. A cyclonic circulation and trough in the Bay of Bengal are causing this weather shift

Recent heavy rains from a depression created massive destruction across the Telugu states. Normal life came to a standstill as floodwaters submerged many areas. People finally found some relief after the rains stopped a few days ago. The weather department has now shared another major update. A cyclonic circulation and trough will bring rains back to the Telugu states for the next two days.

The cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal will bring moderate to heavy rains across several parts of Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre stated that North and East Telangana districts will face the maximum impact. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Medak, and Nalgonda districts. The IMD also warned about gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph along with the rain.

Weather conditions have changed across Andhra Pradesh as well. Sea winds are clearly showing their impact on the Coastal Andhra regions. The APSDMA reported that Vijayawada, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Anakapalli, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts will see light to moderate rainfall. Godavari and Krishna districts will experience a humid day followed by evening showers. Officials have warned fishermen to stay alert as coastal areas might witness winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.

The GHMC area in Hyderabad will see a different weather pattern. The morning sky will remain cloudy and calm, while afternoon temperatures will touch 31 to 33 degrees. The weather will change completely by evening or night. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicted light to moderate rains in many city areas, especially Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Miyapur, Secunderabad, and Alwal.

The monsoon withdrawal and trough effect increase the risk of thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Officials have warned people, especially farmers and daily wage laborers working in fields, to stay highly alert. You must never stand under trees, electric poles, or transformers during the rain. People should take safe shelter inside buildings instead of staying in open areas. Motorists and residents of low-lying city areas must track local weather updates constantly. Meanwhile, severe weather in North India has caused massive damage. Heavy rains and lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh have killed around 56 people and damaged hundreds of houses over the last three days. Officials advised people in the Telugu states to take similar advance precautions.