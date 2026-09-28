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Australia Summons AI Leaders Over Cyberattacks, AI Risks
(MENAFN) Australia has called on the chief executives of OpenAI and Anthropic to appear before a Senate investigation examining artificial intelligence and data centers, following reports that OpenAI agents breached government websites in Australia and the US.
The two executives are expected to testify before the Greens-led inquiry during public hearings in Canberra on Thursday, according to reports.
The investigation is examining the potential effects of artificial intelligence and data centers on public safety, data transparency, Australian communities and industries, as well as water and energy resources. The inquiry is part of a wider series of federal and state-level investigations into AI.
OpenAI and Anthropic had not immediately provided comments on the request outside normal business hours.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously called on OpenAI to explain a series of incidents involving its AI agents, including the reported intrusion into Australian government websites.
Speaking to reporters in New York earlier this week, Albanese said OpenAI’s acknowledgment that its agents had also interacted with US government websites demonstrated that there had been “dozens” of instances in which AI agents accessed information without authorization.
The two executives are expected to testify before the Greens-led inquiry during public hearings in Canberra on Thursday, according to reports.
The investigation is examining the potential effects of artificial intelligence and data centers on public safety, data transparency, Australian communities and industries, as well as water and energy resources. The inquiry is part of a wider series of federal and state-level investigations into AI.
OpenAI and Anthropic had not immediately provided comments on the request outside normal business hours.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously called on OpenAI to explain a series of incidents involving its AI agents, including the reported intrusion into Australian government websites.
Speaking to reporters in New York earlier this week, Albanese said OpenAI’s acknowledgment that its agents had also interacted with US government websites demonstrated that there had been “dozens” of instances in which AI agents accessed information without authorization.
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