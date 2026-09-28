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Zelenskyy Says Russia Intensifies Air Attacks on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has carried out a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine over the past week, using more than 2,200 drones, around 1,650 guided bombs and 38 missiles of different types.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy says recent overnight drone attacks killed three people in the Zaporizhzhia region and another man in Kyiv.
“Unfortunately, there are deaths from Russian strikes tonight,” he said.
Zelenskyy also says a data center in Kyiv was targeted twice during the morning. He reports that the first strike injured three people, including two children.
The Ukrainian president says Kyiv remains engaged with European countries, the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other partners to reinforce the country’s air defenses and continue diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces carried out strikes against Ukrainian logistics, port and transportation infrastructure, communications facilities and vessels allegedly being used to support Ukrainian military operations.
The ministry says the reported targets included a Vodafone data center in Kyiv, a logistics facility in the Kyiv region, two warehouses storing drones in Mykolaiv and another logistics center in the Odesa region.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy says recent overnight drone attacks killed three people in the Zaporizhzhia region and another man in Kyiv.
“Unfortunately, there are deaths from Russian strikes tonight,” he said.
Zelenskyy also says a data center in Kyiv was targeted twice during the morning. He reports that the first strike injured three people, including two children.
The Ukrainian president says Kyiv remains engaged with European countries, the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other partners to reinforce the country’s air defenses and continue diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces carried out strikes against Ukrainian logistics, port and transportation infrastructure, communications facilities and vessels allegedly being used to support Ukrainian military operations.
The ministry says the reported targets included a Vodafone data center in Kyiv, a logistics facility in the Kyiv region, two warehouses storing drones in Mykolaiv and another logistics center in the Odesa region.
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