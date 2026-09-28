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Smotrich Calls for Gaza-Style Genocide in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls for military action in the occupied West Bank similar to Israel’s campaign in the Gaza Strip, according to reports.
Tel Aviv "should do there (West Bank) what we did in Gaza," Smotrich told an Israeli newspaper.
He also renews his call for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority, which maintains limited administrative control over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The comments come as Israeli authorities further tighten restrictions on Palestinian movement across the territory. Checkpoint closures and roadblocks have increasingly separated communities and made access to workplaces, homes and essential services more difficult.
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian figures report that more than 1,206 Palestinians have been killed, over 13,300 wounded and nearly 26,000 arrested during this period.
Reported measures and attacks have included demolishing homes and other structures, burning mosques, destroying agricultural land, preventing farmers from reaching their fields, displacing Palestinians and expanding Israeli settlements.
In Gaza, Palestinian figures say nearly 74,000 people have been killed and more than 175,000 wounded since the war began in 2023. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, with around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure reportedly damaged or destroyed.
Tel Aviv "should do there (West Bank) what we did in Gaza," Smotrich told an Israeli newspaper.
He also renews his call for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority, which maintains limited administrative control over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The comments come as Israeli authorities further tighten restrictions on Palestinian movement across the territory. Checkpoint closures and roadblocks have increasingly separated communities and made access to workplaces, homes and essential services more difficult.
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian figures report that more than 1,206 Palestinians have been killed, over 13,300 wounded and nearly 26,000 arrested during this period.
Reported measures and attacks have included demolishing homes and other structures, burning mosques, destroying agricultural land, preventing farmers from reaching their fields, displacing Palestinians and expanding Israeli settlements.
In Gaza, Palestinian figures say nearly 74,000 people have been killed and more than 175,000 wounded since the war began in 2023. The offensive has also caused extensive destruction, with around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure reportedly damaged or destroyed.
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