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Mass Shootings Leave Dozens Dead in South Africa
(MENAFN) At least 27 people are killed in two separate mass shooting incidents in South Africa’s Gauteng and Western Cape provinces, according to police.
In the first incident, 17 people lose their lives when gunmen open fire at a tavern in Wedela in Gauteng’s West Rand District on Saturday night. The victims include 13 men and four women.
Another 15 people sustain gunshot injuries and are taken to medical facilities for treatment.
‘‘It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside,’’ police said in a statement.
According to police, the attackers are believed to have been carrying AK-47 rifles and shotguns. After opening fire, they reportedly searched some customers and stole their mobile phones before escaping in two unidentified vehicles.
Two vehicles parked close to the tavern are also set on fire.
Authorities launch a manhunt for eight unidentified armed suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.
In the first incident, 17 people lose their lives when gunmen open fire at a tavern in Wedela in Gauteng’s West Rand District on Saturday night. The victims include 13 men and four women.
Another 15 people sustain gunshot injuries and are taken to medical facilities for treatment.
‘‘It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside,’’ police said in a statement.
According to police, the attackers are believed to have been carrying AK-47 rifles and shotguns. After opening fire, they reportedly searched some customers and stole their mobile phones before escaping in two unidentified vehicles.
Two vehicles parked close to the tavern are also set on fire.
Authorities launch a manhunt for eight unidentified armed suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.
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