403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Holds Talks with OIC Chief in New York
(MENAFN) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu meets Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Ismail Vild es-Sheikh Ahmed in New York, according to reports.
The meeting takes place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, according to the TRNC Foreign Ministry.
Ertugruloglu congratulates Ahmed on taking up his new position as OIC secretary-general and expresses hope that cooperation and regular engagement between the sides will continue.
During the talks, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister highlights the TRNC’s observer member status within the OIC and its participation in senior-level meetings and other events organized by the organization. He also says the TRNC is prepared to host another OIC event in the future.
Ertugruloglu identifies stronger ties with the OIC Secretariat and its member states as a key priority, stressing the importance of OIC backing in "overcoming the isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people."
He also provides Ahmed with an overview of the historical development of the Cyprus dispute and explains the Cyprus policy jointly pursued by the TRNC and Türkiye.
The Cyprus issue has remained unresolved for decades, with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides separated by longstanding political differences despite repeated UN-led diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.
The meeting takes place at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, according to the TRNC Foreign Ministry.
Ertugruloglu congratulates Ahmed on taking up his new position as OIC secretary-general and expresses hope that cooperation and regular engagement between the sides will continue.
During the talks, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister highlights the TRNC’s observer member status within the OIC and its participation in senior-level meetings and other events organized by the organization. He also says the TRNC is prepared to host another OIC event in the future.
Ertugruloglu identifies stronger ties with the OIC Secretariat and its member states as a key priority, stressing the importance of OIC backing in "overcoming the isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people."
He also provides Ahmed with an overview of the historical development of the Cyprus dispute and explains the Cyprus policy jointly pursued by the TRNC and Türkiye.
The Cyprus issue has remained unresolved for decades, with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides separated by longstanding political differences despite repeated UN-led diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment