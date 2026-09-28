403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Village Evacuates Residents After Arrests Near US Air Base
(MENAFN) Authorities evacuate 85 households in a village in western England on Sunday after police arrest five men during an investigation involving suspected offenses under the Explosives Act, according to reports.
Gloucestershire Police say the evacuation takes place in Whelford, close to RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force facility that hosts operations by the United States Air Force.
Residents are moved to a nearby leisure center while emergency services examine the situation and assess the potential threat.
Counter Terrorism Policing says the five men are arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans says authorities are in the “early stages of an investigation.”
She adds that counterterrorism officers are “working closely” with partner agencies to establish what happened and will continue coordinating with Gloucestershire Police to protect residents while evidence is collected from the scene.
Gloucestershire Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone says police received a call shortly after midnight regarding “three suspicious vehicles” heading toward RAF Fairford.
Authorities say the situation remains contained, while specialist emergency response teams continue working at the site.
Gloucestershire Police say the evacuation takes place in Whelford, close to RAF Fairford, a Royal Air Force facility that hosts operations by the United States Air Force.
Residents are moved to a nearby leisure center while emergency services examine the situation and assess the potential threat.
Counter Terrorism Policing says the five men are arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans says authorities are in the “early stages of an investigation.”
She adds that counterterrorism officers are “working closely” with partner agencies to establish what happened and will continue coordinating with Gloucestershire Police to protect residents while evidence is collected from the scene.
Gloucestershire Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone says police received a call shortly after midnight regarding “three suspicious vehicles” heading toward RAF Fairford.
Authorities say the situation remains contained, while specialist emergency response teams continue working at the site.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment