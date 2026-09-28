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Israeli Attacks Kill Four Palestinians in Gaza Amid Truce Violations
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians are killed and at least nine others are wounded in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources, as violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025 continue.
In the latest incident, an Israeli quadcopter opened fire on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Tawam area of northwestern Gaza, killing one person and injuring two others, according to a medical source.
Earlier, Palestinian Shadi Abu Hasira was killed when an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the Al-Sinaa area south of Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
In southern Gaza, 17-year-old Tariq al-Masri died after sustaining serious injuries from Israeli gunfire in central Khan Younis. Another Palestinian, 28-year-old Uday Adli al-Assar, was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area west of the city.
Seven additional Palestinians were wounded in separate Israeli drone attacks in Gaza City. Two were injured near the White Mosque in the Al-Shati refugee camp, while five others were wounded near tents sheltering displaced people close to the market in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.
In the latest incident, an Israeli quadcopter opened fire on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Tawam area of northwestern Gaza, killing one person and injuring two others, according to a medical source.
Earlier, Palestinian Shadi Abu Hasira was killed when an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the Al-Sinaa area south of Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
In southern Gaza, 17-year-old Tariq al-Masri died after sustaining serious injuries from Israeli gunfire in central Khan Younis. Another Palestinian, 28-year-old Uday Adli al-Assar, was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area west of the city.
Seven additional Palestinians were wounded in separate Israeli drone attacks in Gaza City. Two were injured near the White Mosque in the Al-Shati refugee camp, while five others were wounded near tents sheltering displaced people close to the market in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.
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