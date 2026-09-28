Carziqo Reports 640% Growth In A-DS Delivery Orders, Introduces Wednesday Performance Reward

The company says expanding autonomous delivery activity is helping improve operating efficiency, while A-DS rental users can claim an additional weekly reward under platform terms.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)







Bishopsgate, London, Sep 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Carziqo has reported a 640% year-over-year increase in delivery orders handled by its A-DS autonomous delivery vehicle series, marking a significant expansion in the company's reported delivery activity.

Alongside the announcement, Carziqo said users who rent A-DS series vehicles are eligible to claim an additional Performance Reward every Wednesday, subject to the applicable conditions published on its platform.

The company attributes the development of its A-DS business in part to continued user support. Its latest announcement brings together two priorities: improving the efficiency of autonomous delivery operations and recognizing users participating in the A-DS rental offering.

A Growing Role for Autonomous Delivery

For Carziqo, the increase in A-DS delivery orders represents an opportunity to put autonomous technology to work across a larger volume of everyday transport tasks.

The company describes the A-DS series as part of its effort to develop delivery services that can accommodate increasing demand while managing the resources required to serve it.

According to Carziqo, autonomous operation reduces the manual driving required for supported delivery journeys, helping lower associated labor costs. Human teams remain responsible for functions such as fleet supervision, maintenance, technical assistance, and customer support.

That distinction is important to understanding the operating model. Automating a delivery journey changes how work is allocated across the service, while vehicle readiness, oversight, and the handling of exceptions continue to require attention.

Carziqo's stated objective is to use autonomous vehicles to perform suitable transport tasks while organizing the surrounding operation more efficiently.

Converting Order Growth Into Better Fleet Utilization

An expanding order base creates opportunities to use available vehicle capacity more effectively. Achieving that requires coordination between delivery demand, vehicle deployment, and servicing schedules.

Carziqo says its focus extends beyond increasing the number of orders handled by the A-DS series. The company is also working to improve how delivery activity is supported through fleet planning and operational management.

Understanding where and when orders arise can inform decisions about vehicle allocation. Aligning those decisions with vehicle availability can help reduce unused capacity and support more productive deployment.

Maintenance remains part of that equation. Inspection and servicing need to be incorporated into operating schedules so that increased activity is supported by appropriate vehicle care.

The company presents its reported order growth as a milestone in the development of the A-DS business, with the next stage focused on strengthening the processes behind that activity.

A Wednesday Reward for A-DS Rental Users

The user-facing element of the announcement is the weekly Performance Reward.

Carziqo said users who rent A-DS series vehicles can claim the additional reward every Wednesday, with the applicable amount, eligibility requirements, and claiming procedures set out on the platform.

The company describes the benefit as recognition of the support users have provided during the development of its autonomous delivery business.

For users considering the A-DS offering, the published program details provide the basis for understanding how the reward applies to a rental. These include any relevant conditions, claiming deadlines, and availability information.

The announcement does not specify a fixed reward amount. Users should therefore consult the current platform terms for the details applicable to their participation.

The reported 640% increase refers to delivery-order volume. It should be distinguished from rental-user earnings or reward rates, which are governed by their own applicable terms.

Operational Discipline Behind the Next Stage

Carziqo's announcement places efficiency at the center of its delivery strategy.

Reducing manual driving requirements is one part of that approach. Other elements include matching vehicles to demand, coordinating maintenance, and ensuring that human support remains available for tasks that require direct intervention.

Together, these priorities describe the operational work needed to support a growing autonomous delivery service.

For Carziqo, the challenge ahead is to translate increased delivery activity into a consistently managed operation. The company says it will continue to focus on vehicle utilization, service coordination, and fleet care as it develops the A-DS business.

The Wednesday Performance Reward adds a regular benefit for eligible rental users alongside that broader effort. It also gives the company a way to recognize user participation as its delivery operations evolve.

Further information about A-DS rental availability and the weekly Performance Reward is available through Carziqo's official platform.