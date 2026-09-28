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Giant Pandas Begin New Stay at Atlanta Zoo
(MENAFN) Two giant pandas have left southwestern China for the United States, where they are set to spend the next decade at Zoo Atlanta under a loan agreement between Beijing and Washington, according to reports.
The pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, departed from Chengdu after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced during a three-day meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington that the animals would arrive in Atlanta soon.
The arrangement was initially announced in April, although authorities had not previously provided a specific arrival date.
Both pandas were born in 2020 and have been housed at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Ping Ping is male, while Fu Shuang is female.
Their arrival restores giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta after the facility’s previous pandas returned to China in 2024.
The agreement was among the tangible outcomes of Xi’s US state visit, which featured gestures of goodwill between the two leaders while leaving broader disputes between Washington and Beijing unresolved, according to reports.
China has for decades used agreements to lend giant pandas to zoos abroad as part of its diplomatic engagement with other nations.
Xi described the initiative as an example of "friendship between the Chinese and Americans."
The pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, departed from Chengdu after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced during a three-day meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington that the animals would arrive in Atlanta soon.
The arrangement was initially announced in April, although authorities had not previously provided a specific arrival date.
Both pandas were born in 2020 and have been housed at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Ping Ping is male, while Fu Shuang is female.
Their arrival restores giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta after the facility’s previous pandas returned to China in 2024.
The agreement was among the tangible outcomes of Xi’s US state visit, which featured gestures of goodwill between the two leaders while leaving broader disputes between Washington and Beijing unresolved, according to reports.
China has for decades used agreements to lend giant pandas to zoos abroad as part of its diplomatic engagement with other nations.
Xi described the initiative as an example of "friendship between the Chinese and Americans."
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