Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Morocco Stands with Saudi Arabia After Houthi Attacks

Morocco Stands with Saudi Arabia After Houthi Attacks


2026-09-28 02:33:03
(MENAFN) Moroccan King Mohammed VI has voiced support for Saudi Arabia following a series of Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom.

"The security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—like that of the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states—is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Morocco," he said in separate telegrams on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Morocco," he added.

The Moroccan monarch expressed serious concern over attacks directed at civilian and economic sites, key infrastructure, cities and residential areas across Saudi Arabia. He also condemned attempts to target the holy city of Mecca, saying such actions further heightened concerns over the attacks.

Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The conflict has increasingly affected Saudi territory, with Houthi forces carrying out attacks against the kingdom, including strikes on oil-related infrastructure, after the group announced a maritime blockade in July.

MENAFN28092026000045017640ID1111724155



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search