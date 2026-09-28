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Morocco Stands with Saudi Arabia After Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Moroccan King Mohammed VI has voiced support for Saudi Arabia following a series of Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom.
"The security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—like that of the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states—is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Morocco," he said in separate telegrams on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Morocco," he added.
The Moroccan monarch expressed serious concern over attacks directed at civilian and economic sites, key infrastructure, cities and residential areas across Saudi Arabia. He also condemned attempts to target the holy city of Mecca, saying such actions further heightened concerns over the attacks.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has increasingly affected Saudi territory, with Houthi forces carrying out attacks against the kingdom, including strikes on oil-related infrastructure, after the group announced a maritime blockade in July.
"The security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—like that of the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states—is an integral part of the security of the Kingdom of Morocco," he said in separate telegrams on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Morocco," he added.
The Moroccan monarch expressed serious concern over attacks directed at civilian and economic sites, key infrastructure, cities and residential areas across Saudi Arabia. He also condemned attempts to target the holy city of Mecca, saying such actions further heightened concerns over the attacks.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
The conflict has increasingly affected Saudi territory, with Houthi forces carrying out attacks against the kingdom, including strikes on oil-related infrastructure, after the group announced a maritime blockade in July.
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