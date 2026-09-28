Kazakhstan's DBK, China Construction Bank Sign Financing Agreement.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) and China Construction Bank Corporation Astana Branch (CCB Astana) have signed an agreement to attract financing of up to 2 billion yuan (about $298 million) on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan–China Investment Forum in Almaty on September 25, DBK reported.

The agreement was signed by DBK Chairman of the Management Board Marat Yelibayev and CCB Astana General Manager Wang Xianming.

“The funds are planned to finance major projects in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors. The document provides for the agreement of preliminary terms for the provision of a credit line,” the bank said.

The long-term financing in yuan is expected to expand DBK's capacity to support capital-intensive projects in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

According to DBK, the new credit line will provide additional opportunities for the modernization of production facilities, development of energy and transport infrastructure, and implementation of joint Kazakhstan–China investment projects

Over its 25 years of operation, DBK has financed 218 investment projects and 151 export operations worth a total of 19 trillion tenge ($43 billion). With the bank's support, 151 enterprises have been launched and more than 38,000 jobs have been created. In 2025 alone, financing for 77 projects amounted to 2.3 trillion tenge ($5.2 billion).

The conversions were made at the exchange rates of $1 = 441.88 tenge and $1 = 6.71 yuan.