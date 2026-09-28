Alex Bodi and Prof. Dr Dieter Lazik sign a contract for ALPHA WHEY and BODI Energy Drink

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to the latest information, the Romanian entrepreneur Alex Bodi has contractually agreed and signed a partnership with Prof. Dr Dieter Lazik for ALPHA WHEY and BODI. With Lazik from the German Slow Medicine Research Institute in Potsdam near Berlin, scientific support for product development is thus secured. The collaboration builds on a scientific involvement in the research and development of ALPHAGENETIQ product concepts that has been ongoing for many months.

German conglomerate as a financially strong partner

The financial involvement of a German corporate group is a key component of this project partnership. It is intended to support the development of ALPHA WHEY products and the BODI energy drink, combining Alex Bodi's entrepreneurial initiative with the backing of an internationally active partner. The conglomerate, which is currently unnamed, has offices in Hong Kong, Zurich, Dubai and Singapore, as well as in Bahrain and Ukraine. The collaboration with Alex Bodi encompasses not only the development of the BODI energy drink but also other business ventures in Germany.

The product projects thus centre on a combination of three areas: Bodi's commitment to brand building, the planned scientific involvement and the German group's substantial financial investment. The aim is to combine the development of independent products with an international business perspective.

ALPHA WHEY and BODI: Independent products with high quality standards

ALPHA WHEY is a protein product in the field of sports nutrition. As part of the ongoing development process, aspects such as protein content, product quality and labelling are to be reviewed. Independent analyses and a verification of the product claims are planned prior to final approval, under the supervision of Prof. Dr Dieter Lazik's Slow Medicine Research Institute.

For the BODI energy drink, the concept presented focuses on the mandarin, lemon and ginger flavour, caffeine of natural origin and the absence of taurine. A 250-millilitre can is planned. The black-and-gold brand identity gives the drink a striking, high-quality appearance and clearly highlights the name BODI.

Lazik's planned scientific involvement includes the testing of formulations, raw material and end-product data, as well as technically sound development proposals. The aim is to underpin the products' quality standards through transparent development work and documentation.

Alex Bodi deepens collaboration with German conglomerate

The product partnership complements Bodi's diverse business activities in Germany. Since early 2026, the entrepreneur has been visiting Berlin on a regular basis. Joint projects with the German conglomerate include the planned acquisition and refurbishment of 166 flats in Halle an der Saale (in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt).

In addition, Bodi is working alongside the Berlin-based lawyer and art collector Prof. Dr Stefan Haupt towards the goal of exhibiting the legendary Haupt Collection in Romania and making it accessible to a wide audience.

With ALPHA WHEY and BODI, Alexandru Nicolae Bodi is establishing a further focus within this commitment. The combination of brand development, scientific support from Potsdam and financial backing from an internationally positioned German conglomerate represents an entrepreneurial approach that brings together product ideas and partnerships.

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Alex Bodi and Prof. Dr Dieter Lazik sign a contract for ALPHA WHEY and BODI Energy Drink