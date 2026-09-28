Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 28 September 2026

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the“Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 23 September 2026 (the“First Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2026 39,516 72.65 2,870,676.93 24 September 2026 41,464 71.76 2,975,371.14 25 September 2026 41,363 70.85 2,930,700.37 TOTAL 122,343 8,776,748.44

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2026 27,151 72.64 1,972,159.57 24 September 2026 28,573 71.74 2,049,689.21 25 September 2026 27,636 70.87 1,958,453.47 TOTAL 83,360 5,980,302.25

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2026 4,010 72.63 291,233.08 24 September 2026 4,082 71.85 293,280.90 25 September 2026 4,037 70.89 286,173.28 TOTAL 12,129 870,687.25

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 23 September 2026 5,710 72.67 414,941.82 24 September 2026 5,037 71.75 361,426.30 25 September 2026 4,604 70.85 326,188.93 TOTAL 15,351 1,102,557.05

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €17 million for a total amount of 233,183 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 28 September 2026, the Company held in total 5,271,559 ordinary shares in treasury (2.54% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.78% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment

Exor Press Release - W40-26 Buyback