Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|23 September 2026
|39,516
|72.65
|2,870,676.93
|24 September 2026
|41,464
|71.76
|2,975,371.14
|25 September 2026
|41,363
|70.85
|2,930,700.37
|TOTAL
|122,343
|8,776,748.44
CBOE DXE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|23 September 2026
|27,151
|72.64
|1,972,159.57
|24 September 2026
|28,573
|71.74
|2,049,689.21
|25 September 2026
|27,636
|70.87
|1,958,453.47
|TOTAL
|83,360
|5,980,302.25
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|23 September 2026
|4,010
|72.63
|291,233.08
|24 September 2026
|4,082
|71.85
|293,280.90
|25 September 2026
|4,037
|70.89
|286,173.28
|TOTAL
|12,129
|870,687.25
AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE
|Trading Date
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees (€)
|Total consideration excluding fees (€)
|23 September 2026
|5,710
|72.67
|414,941.82
|24 September 2026
|5,037
|71.75
|361,426.30
|25 September 2026
|4,604
|70.85
|326,188.93
|TOTAL
|15,351
|1,102,557.05
After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €17 million for a total amount of 233,183 ordinary shares purchased.
As of 28 September 2026, the Company held in total 5,271,559 ordinary shares in treasury (2.54% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section.
1 This corresponds to 0.78% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.
Attachment
-
Exor Press Release - W40-26 Buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment