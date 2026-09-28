Vocalbeats.AI Supports Futurechina Global Forum 2026 And Advances Practical AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI innovation company, continued its support for the FutureChina Global Forum 2026 (FCGF 2026), reinforcing its commitment to practical AI innovation and Singapore's AI ecosystem.

Organized by Business China, FCGF 2026 was held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from September 24 to 25, 2026, under the theme“Strengthening Resilience, Rebuilding Trust.”

The forum's guests of honour were Mr Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), for the Main Forum, and Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health, for the AI Track.

For the first time, the forum featured a dedicated AI Track, reflecting the growing importance of AI in business and society. Discussions explored how AI can be deployed at scale to improve productivity and deliver tangible business and societal value, drawing on applications ranging from enterprise software to robotics. Speakers highlighted the importance of workforce skills, workflow redesign and viable business models, alongside safety, accountability and trust as AI systems become more capable and widely adopted.

These discussions reflect Vocalbeats.AI's belief that the next stage of AI development will be defined by its ability to address real-world needs and deliver tangible value to users. The company develops AI-powered applications for productivity and communication, including Owll, an AI note-taking and productivity app, and Owll Translator, an AI-powered real-time translation app.

“The most meaningful progress in AI will come from making the technology useful and accessible in people's everyday lives,” said Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of Vocalbeats.AI.“We are pleased to support the FutureChina Global Forum and contribute to the wider discussion on how AI can be applied responsibly and translated into real-world value.”

Vocalbeats.AI's support for the forum forms part of its broader engagement with Singapore's AI and technology ecosystem. Over the past year, the company has expanded its collaborations with universities, public-sector organisations and AI communities. Its initiatives include the Vocalbeats.AI Scholarship at the National University of Singapore, the Vocalbeats.AI–Turing AI Scholarship at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, internship opportunities for students, and AI learning workshops for children and youth in local communities.

Through its products, partnerships and talent development initiatives, Vocalbeats.AI will continue working to translate AI capabilities into practical value while contributing to the responsible development of Singapore's broader AI ecosystem.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI innovation company dedicated to providing intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications-spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond-is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit .

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