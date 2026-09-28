Bhagalpur Video Sparks Investigation After Two Women Manhandled In Kahalgaon One Man Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) A video showing two young women being questioned and allegedly manhandled in broad daylight in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has gone viral on social media, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation. One person has also been arrested in the case.

The incident took place in the Kahalgaon area about a week ago. The video shows a group of people stopping and questioning two young women before some individuals are seen allegedly shoving them.

Following the circulation of the video, Bhagalpur police initiated an enquiry on the orders of SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav and arrested one accused.

According to the SSP, the police investigation and enquiries with local residents indicate that the incident did not involve molestation.

Police arrested Rampravesh Yadav, son of Nageshwar Yadav and a resident of Kemachak village under the Amdanda police station.

The police said several people, including elderly persons, women and children, were present at the spot when the two women were being questioned.

Police teams are conducting raids to identify and apprehend the other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

Police said their investigation found that two couples from the Shahkund police station area had left their homes without informing their guardians and were planning to solemnise their marriages.

The four initially travelled to a temple in Sanhaula. However, after finding a crowd there, they proceeded to a Shiva temple in a rural area under the Amdanda police station.

According to the police, the temple was closed when they reached the location. Some villagers reportedly approached the group after finding their presence suspicious and began questioning them.

The two young men allegedly fled the spot, while the villagers continued questioning the two women.

During the interaction, some people allegedly pushed the women, and the incident was captured in the video.

Police are examining the footage, statements from eyewitnesses and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of those involved.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three people in connection with the circulation of an objectionable video linked to the Mandar Hill area of Banka district.

Banka SP Amitesh Kumar said a Special Investigation Team arrested Abdullah, from Howrah Railway Station following a raid.

Another accused, Anant, was arrested from his residence, while Vibhishan was apprehended at Patna Railway Station.

Two of the four juveniles allegedly involved in the incident have also been detained, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining two.

A case was registered at Bounsi police station on the basis of a complaint by the victim's mother, naming Anant and Vibhishan as accused.

Police are also investigating the role of 41 social media platforms, including two accounts on X, in connection with the circulation of the video.

Investigators are examining the available digital and other evidence in both cases to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents and the roles of the individuals involved.