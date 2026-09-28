Bigg Boss Marathi: Divya Shinde Arrested Over Alleged Assault On Retired Doctor, Rs 5 Lakh Demand

Bigg Boss Marathi former contestant Divya Shinde has been arrested in Pune after a retired doctor alleged assault and a demand for Rs 5 lakh. Here's what the police case and complaint say about the incident.

Bigg Boss reality shows always grab headlines, but this time a former contestant is making news for all the wrong reasons. Pune police arrested former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Divya Shinde. She allegedly assaulted a doctor and tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from him.

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Social media influencer Divya Shinde gained massive fame after her Bigg Boss Marathi stint. Now, she faces serious charges. A retired medical officer filed a police complaint against her. Pune police arrested her based on his allegations of assault and extortion.

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Divya Shinde initially met the retired medical officer to discuss promoting a cultural event. Things took an ugly turn when she barged into his house later. The complaint states she created a massive scene, demanded Rs 5 lakh, and physically assaulted the senior doctor.

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The influencer aggressively demanded Rs 5 lakh for the event promotion. She lost her temper and attacked the medical officer when he refused. The doctor mentioned in his complaint that she even threatened to slap a fake harassment case against him if he did not pay up.

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Pune police investigated the doctor's complaint and officially arrested Divya Shinde today. They produced her in court shortly after. The reality TV star had built a strong career as a social media influencer after her successful run on Bigg Boss Marathi.

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