Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth, Cars: Inside Ramayana Actor's Rs 345 Crore Fortune, Luxury Garage

Ranbir Kapoor has built fortune through films, endorsements and business ventures. His estimated net worth runs into hundreds of crores, while his garage features Bentley, Range Rover, Mercedes and Audi luxury cars too

Ranbir Kapoor is among Bollywood's most bankable stars, with his wealth built over years of acting, brand endorsements, investments and other ventures. Several media reports have estimated his net worth at around Rs 345 crore. The figure is an estimate rather than an officially disclosed number.

Reports have also suggested that Kapoor earns more than Rs 30 crore annually and commands substantial fees for his film projects. His growing filmography and endorsement portfolio continue to be major contributors to his income.

A Garage Packed With Luxury Cars

Ranbir Kapoor's car collection is almost as talked-about as his films. The actor has been associated with several premium models, ranging from performance cars to luxury SUVs.

His collection has included the Bentley Continental GT V8, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-AMG G63 and Audi R8. He has also been spotted with an Audi A8 L and other luxury vehicles over the years.

One of the biggest additions to Ranbir's garage came in 2024 with a Bentley Continental GT V8. Reports at the time placed the car's value at roughly Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore, depending on the pricing reference used.

The dark-coloured Bentley quickly became one of the most recognisable cars associated with the actor after he was spotted driving it around Mumbai.

Mercedes-AMG And Range Rover

Ranbir's collection also reflects his preference for powerful luxury SUVs. His Mercedes-AMG G63 and Range Rover Autobiography are among the premium vehicles repeatedly linked to his garage. Earlier reports valued them at more than Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively, depending on the model and pricing year.

He has also been associated with the Audi R8, a performance-focused sports car that has remained one of the standout vehicles in his collection.

More Luxury Wheels In His Collection

Recent reports have listed several other expensive vehicles connected with Ranbir, including the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic, Lexus LM 350h, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 L and Toyota Vellfire. The reported prices vary according to the model year and whether they refer to ex-showroom or on-road costs.

From his blockbuster film projects to luxury properties and high-end cars, Ranbir Kapoor's lifestyle reflects the financial success he has achieved in Bollywood. With major projects lined up, his earnings and asset portfolio are likely to remain a point of interest among fans.