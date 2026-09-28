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Avalanche Leaves Climbers Missing on Nepal Mountain
(MENAFN) At least 10 people, including climbers and members of their support teams, are missing after an avalanche hit Himlung Himal in Nepal’s western Manang district, according to reports.
The avalanche struck the 7,126-meter peak as heavy rain and snowfall continued across the mountainous region.
Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, confirmed the incident and said authorities were gathering additional information while search and rescue efforts were underway to locate those still unaccounted for.
The latest incident comes as severe weather continues to cause disruptions in several parts of Nepal.
In Palpa district, a landslide hit a residential area on Sunday, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing.
Meanwhile, flooding along the Kaligandaki River in neighboring Parbat district affected a settlement and swept away around 80 homes.
The country is still dealing with the aftermath of major flash floods that struck last month, leaving more than 1,350 people dead and over 5,000 others missing.
The avalanche struck the 7,126-meter peak as heavy rain and snowfall continued across the mountainous region.
Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, confirmed the incident and said authorities were gathering additional information while search and rescue efforts were underway to locate those still unaccounted for.
The latest incident comes as severe weather continues to cause disruptions in several parts of Nepal.
In Palpa district, a landslide hit a residential area on Sunday, killing at least one person and leaving two others missing.
Meanwhile, flooding along the Kaligandaki River in neighboring Parbat district affected a settlement and swept away around 80 homes.
The country is still dealing with the aftermath of major flash floods that struck last month, leaving more than 1,350 people dead and over 5,000 others missing.
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