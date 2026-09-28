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Number of South Koreans with Relatives in North Korea Declines Further
(MENAFN) The number of South Koreans who have relatives in North Korea after being separated by the Korean War has dropped below 33,000, continuing a long-term decline in the population, according to reports.
Data from South Korea’s Unification Ministry shows that roughly two-thirds of the surviving members of separated families are now aged over 80.
As of August, 134,848 South Koreans had registered as having family members in North Korea, but only 32,948 remained alive.
Among those survivors, 10,945 were between 80 and 89 years old, while another 11,007 were aged 90 or above. The figures indicate that approximately 3,000 members of separated families die every year.
"As not much time remains for separated families, the Unification Ministry must start preparing now so that inter-Korean dialogue can be discussed as a priority agenda item in the event talks resume between North Korea and the United States," said Woo Won-shik, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party.
Woo is also among those who have relatives in North Korea.
The Korean War left large numbers of families divided between the two Koreas, while persistent tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang have continued to make family reunions difficult.
South Korea last organized official reunions for separated families in 2018, with no subsequent meetings held as relations between the two sides remained strained.
Data from South Korea’s Unification Ministry shows that roughly two-thirds of the surviving members of separated families are now aged over 80.
As of August, 134,848 South Koreans had registered as having family members in North Korea, but only 32,948 remained alive.
Among those survivors, 10,945 were between 80 and 89 years old, while another 11,007 were aged 90 or above. The figures indicate that approximately 3,000 members of separated families die every year.
"As not much time remains for separated families, the Unification Ministry must start preparing now so that inter-Korean dialogue can be discussed as a priority agenda item in the event talks resume between North Korea and the United States," said Woo Won-shik, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party.
Woo is also among those who have relatives in North Korea.
The Korean War left large numbers of families divided between the two Koreas, while persistent tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang have continued to make family reunions difficult.
South Korea last organized official reunions for separated families in 2018, with no subsequent meetings held as relations between the two sides remained strained.
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