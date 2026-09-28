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Israeli Gunfire Wounds Palestinian Girl in West Bank
(MENAFN) A Palestinian girl is wounded after Israeli soldiers open fire in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local reports.
The girl is struck by live ammunition at the Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem in the central West Bank, according to reports citing local sources.
Her identity and the extent of her injuries remain unclear, while further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been provided.
The incident occurs as Israeli authorities impose increasingly strict movement restrictions across the West Bank, including the closure of checkpoints and the installation of roadblocks that disrupt access between Palestinian communities and limit access to workplaces, homes and essential services.
Since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank. Palestinian figures put the death toll at more than 1,206, with over 13,300 people wounded and nearly 26,000 arrested.
The reported measures and attacks have included the demolition of Palestinian homes and other structures, the burning of mosques, the destruction of agricultural land, restrictions preventing farmers from reaching their fields, forced displacement and the expansion of Israeli settlements.
The girl is struck by live ammunition at the Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem in the central West Bank, according to reports citing local sources.
Her identity and the extent of her injuries remain unclear, while further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been provided.
The incident occurs as Israeli authorities impose increasingly strict movement restrictions across the West Bank, including the closure of checkpoints and the installation of roadblocks that disrupt access between Palestinian communities and limit access to workplaces, homes and essential services.
Since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank. Palestinian figures put the death toll at more than 1,206, with over 13,300 people wounded and nearly 26,000 arrested.
The reported measures and attacks have included the demolition of Palestinian homes and other structures, the burning of mosques, the destruction of agricultural land, restrictions preventing farmers from reaching their fields, forced displacement and the expansion of Israeli settlements.
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