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Israel Enforces Weeklong Closure Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities are set to enforce a comprehensive closure across the occupied West Bank and shut crossings leading into the territory, according to reports.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until Saturday, Oct. 3, with Israeli authorities citing the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, as the reason for the measure.
The closure includes tighter military controls at checkpoints and road barriers, restricting Palestinians’ movement and limiting access to religious sites.
On Sunday, Israeli forces increased restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh, shutting several roads and entrances and reportedly subjecting Palestinians to harassment.
Authorities also closed access points to Turmus Ayya, Aboud, Nabi Saleh, Atara and Taybeh. Additional checkpoints were established in Yabroud, Ein Sinya and Jaba’, where vehicles were searched and Palestinians were required to present identification, according to local reports.
The latest measures come amid a broader escalation of Israeli military operations and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
According to Palestinian official figures, at least 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, have been killed during this period, while around 13,350 others have been wounded and more than 24,600 arrested.
The restrictions are expected to remain in place until Saturday, Oct. 3, with Israeli authorities citing the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, as the reason for the measure.
The closure includes tighter military controls at checkpoints and road barriers, restricting Palestinians’ movement and limiting access to religious sites.
On Sunday, Israeli forces increased restrictions around Ramallah and Al-Bireh, shutting several roads and entrances and reportedly subjecting Palestinians to harassment.
Authorities also closed access points to Turmus Ayya, Aboud, Nabi Saleh, Atara and Taybeh. Additional checkpoints were established in Yabroud, Ein Sinya and Jaba’, where vehicles were searched and Palestinians were required to present identification, according to local reports.
The latest measures come amid a broader escalation of Israeli military operations and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
According to Palestinian official figures, at least 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, have been killed during this period, while around 13,350 others have been wounded and more than 24,600 arrested.
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