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Swiss Voters Weigh Constitutional Neutrality Rules
(MENAFN) Swiss citizens are voting on Sunday on a proposal to introduce tighter constitutional protections for the country's longstanding policy of neutrality.
The initiative, titled "Safeguard Swiss neutrality," seeks to establish Switzerland's neutrality as permanent and armed under the Constitution. It would also limit participation in military alliances and broadly prohibit imposing sanctions on countries involved in armed conflicts unless such measures are authorized by the United Nations.
Recent polling by SRG indicated that 63% of respondents opposed the proposal, while 34% supported it. The survey also estimated voter participation at 49%.
Switzerland's Federal Council and parliament have rejected the initiative, warning that its provisions could undermine the country's flexibility in addressing security concerns and safeguarding its independence and economic prosperity.
Advocates of the proposal, meanwhile, maintain that constitutional protections are necessary to shield Switzerland's neutral status from foreign influence and maintain its reputation as an international mediator and facilitator of diplomatic efforts.
Approval of a constitutional initiative requires support from both a majority of the national electorate and a majority of Switzerland's cantons.
Initial voting results are expected around midday, with further updates scheduled throughout the afternoon.
Alongside the neutrality proposal, voters are also considering the "Safe Food" initiative, which aims to encourage environmentally sustainable domestic agriculture, expand plant-based food production and safeguard supplies of clean drinking water.
The initiative, titled "Safeguard Swiss neutrality," seeks to establish Switzerland's neutrality as permanent and armed under the Constitution. It would also limit participation in military alliances and broadly prohibit imposing sanctions on countries involved in armed conflicts unless such measures are authorized by the United Nations.
Recent polling by SRG indicated that 63% of respondents opposed the proposal, while 34% supported it. The survey also estimated voter participation at 49%.
Switzerland's Federal Council and parliament have rejected the initiative, warning that its provisions could undermine the country's flexibility in addressing security concerns and safeguarding its independence and economic prosperity.
Advocates of the proposal, meanwhile, maintain that constitutional protections are necessary to shield Switzerland's neutral status from foreign influence and maintain its reputation as an international mediator and facilitator of diplomatic efforts.
Approval of a constitutional initiative requires support from both a majority of the national electorate and a majority of Switzerland's cantons.
Initial voting results are expected around midday, with further updates scheduled throughout the afternoon.
Alongside the neutrality proposal, voters are also considering the "Safe Food" initiative, which aims to encourage environmentally sustainable domestic agriculture, expand plant-based food production and safeguard supplies of clean drinking water.
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