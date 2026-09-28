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Netanyahu Faces Backlash After Attacking Critics at UN Assembly
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly last week sparked widespread criticism after he directed accusations at countries and prominent figures opposing Israel’s actions. His remarks were subsequently challenged by critics, who accused him of shifting responsibility and targeting others to deflect attention from his government’s conduct.
The speech began amid a significant departure of delegates from the assembly hall as Netanyahu approached the podium. In response to the walkout, he described those leaving as “moral cowards.”
Much of his address focused on defending Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, where attacks since October 2023 have resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths. Netanyahu also directed criticism at several countries, including Türkiye and Qatar, as well as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
During his speech, Netanyahu argued that opposition to Israel extends beyond disagreements over its policies, attributing criticism to misinformation, political antagonism and coordinated attempts to shape public perceptions.
However, his explanation was rejected by several critics, who challenged his characterization of the opposition.
Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran accused Netanyahu of exploiting the international platform to make “baseless accusations” against Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arguing that his remarks were intended to divert attention from the situation in Gaza.
The speech began amid a significant departure of delegates from the assembly hall as Netanyahu approached the podium. In response to the walkout, he described those leaving as “moral cowards.”
Much of his address focused on defending Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, where attacks since October 2023 have resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths. Netanyahu also directed criticism at several countries, including Türkiye and Qatar, as well as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
During his speech, Netanyahu argued that opposition to Israel extends beyond disagreements over its policies, attributing criticism to misinformation, political antagonism and coordinated attempts to shape public perceptions.
However, his explanation was rejected by several critics, who challenged his characterization of the opposition.
Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran accused Netanyahu of exploiting the international platform to make “baseless accusations” against Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arguing that his remarks were intended to divert attention from the situation in Gaza.
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