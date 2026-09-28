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Kazakhstan Replaces Defense Minister After Deadly Caspian Sea Drill
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has removed Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov from office following a naval training accident in the Caspian Sea that claimed the lives of 14 military personnel, according to official reports.
“Kosanov Dauren Zhumatyevich has been relieved of his post as defense minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.
Kosanov assumed the defense minister position in 2025 and was subsequently reappointed by Tokayev in September.
Following his dismissal, the president issued a decree naming Aydos Myrzakhmetov, who previously led the Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces, as Kazakhstan’s new defense minister.
Tokayev also recognized three servicemen who survived the maritime incident, awarding them orders in acknowledgment of their bravery and commitment to duty.
The 14 military personnel who lost their lives were likewise honored posthumously with awards for courage and dedication.
The incident occurred on Sept. 24 during naval exercises in the Mangystau Region along Kazakhstan’s Caspian coastline, when 17 servicemen were swept into the sea.
While three personnel were rescued, the remaining 14 died. Authorities subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, resulting in the detention of five Defense Ministry officials, including the navy’s chief of staff and first deputy commander-in-chief.
“Kosanov Dauren Zhumatyevich has been relieved of his post as defense minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.
Kosanov assumed the defense minister position in 2025 and was subsequently reappointed by Tokayev in September.
Following his dismissal, the president issued a decree naming Aydos Myrzakhmetov, who previously led the Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces, as Kazakhstan’s new defense minister.
Tokayev also recognized three servicemen who survived the maritime incident, awarding them orders in acknowledgment of their bravery and commitment to duty.
The 14 military personnel who lost their lives were likewise honored posthumously with awards for courage and dedication.
The incident occurred on Sept. 24 during naval exercises in the Mangystau Region along Kazakhstan’s Caspian coastline, when 17 servicemen were swept into the sea.
While three personnel were rescued, the remaining 14 died. Authorities subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, resulting in the detention of five Defense Ministry officials, including the navy’s chief of staff and first deputy commander-in-chief.
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