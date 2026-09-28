Kaztransoil Completes Installation Of Pigging Facilities At Inder Pumping Station

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil has completed the installation and connection of pig launcher and receiver facilities for cleaning and in-line inspection (ILI) tools at Inder Pumping Station (PS), located at the 869.303-km mark of the Uzen–Atyrau–Samara trunk oil pipeline, the company reported today.

“To connect the new pig launcher and receiver facilities to the existing trunk pipeline, KazTransOil specialists carried out a series of technological operations on a 159-metre section of the pipeline. The works included depressurizing the pipeline, transferring oil to the tank farm of T. Kassymov PS, connecting the facilities, subsequently refilling the pipeline section with oil, and commissioning it for operation. In 2025, the construction of the process facilities complex for the launching and receiving chambers for cleaning and in-line inspection devices was completed at the Inder Oil PS,” the company said.

According to KazTransOil, a total of 142 specialists from KazTransOil's Atyrau and Aktobe Oil Pipeline Departments, as well as contractor organizations, were involved in the works. The project also involved 35 units of road and specialized equipment.

The company noted that the installation and connection works were carried out in full compliance with industrial, fire and environmental safety requirements. As part of the project and in support of domestic manufacturers, the pig launcher and receiver facilities, as well as the pipeline fittings, were manufactured in Kazakhstan.

The pig launcher and receiver facilities are designed to launch into and receive from the pipeline cleaning, batching and in-line inspection tools, as well as to collect and remove cleaning debris, including paraffin deposits and mechanical impurities. The use of pig launcher and receiver facilities enhances the reliability and safety of pipeline operations and contributes to the continuous and long-term operation of the trunk oil pipeline.