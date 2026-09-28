SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As the global food processing industry continues to move toward greater automation, consistency, and production efficiency, Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. is strengthening its role as an Encrusting Machine manufacturer with a broad portfolio of equipment for filled foods, bakery products, pastries, and other processed food applications. Based in Shanghai, China, the company develops and manufactures food processing machinery designed to support both individual production processes and integrated manufacturing lines. Its equipment portfolio reflects the growing demand from bakeries, food factories, commercial kitchens, and food processing businesses for machinery capable of improving production consistency while accommodating a diverse range of product formats.

The development of automated food processing equipment has become increasingly important as manufacturers face changing consumer preferences, expanding product varieties, and pressure to improve production efficiency. Many modern food producers need equipment that can handle different recipes, filling materials, shapes, sizes, and production volumes without requiring extensive manual intervention. Encrusting technology is particularly relevant to this trend because it can combine an outer dough layer with an internal filling to create a wide variety of filled food products.

Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. has built its business around this type of food processing requirement. Public company information identifies the manufacturer as a producer of multifunctional Encrusting Machines, Mochi Machines, Bread Machines, Cookie Machines, Maamoul Production Lines, Mochi Ice Cream Machines, Meat Ball Machines, Flaky Pastry Production Lines, Steamed Bun Production Lines, and Croissant Machines. This product diversity enables the company to address multiple segments of the commercial food manufacturing industry rather than focusing on a single category of equipment.

At the center of its portfolio is the Encrusting Machine. Encrusting equipment is commonly used to automatically form products consisting of an outer layer and a filling. Depending on the machine configuration, such technology can be applied to products such as moon cakes, mochi, filled cookies, stuffed buns, pies, filled dough products, and other specialty foods. This versatility makes encrusting machinery relevant to producers seeking to expand their product ranges while maintaining a standardized manufacturing process.

One publicly listed Longyu SV-208 Encrusting Machine is designed for products weighing approximately 10 to 275 grams, with adjustable shapes that can include round, cone, strip, square, and other configurations. The machine is described as using a PLC and touch-screen control system, while its published output range is approximately 60 to 99 pieces per minute depending on the product and operating conditions. The manufacturer also identifies food-grade materials for food-contact components and provides options such as a double filling feeder for additional product configurations.

Such flexibility is significant in today's food manufacturing environment. Food producers increasingly introduce different flavors, fillings, shapes, and package sizes to respond to regional markets and changing consumer preferences. Equipment that allows adjustments to product size, shape, and filling ratio can therefore provide manufacturers with more flexibility when developing or modifying production programs.

The ability to process different types of filled foods is also one of the defining characteristics of Longyu's equipment. Its publicly available product information lists applications including Chinese moon cakes, Japanese-style mochi, mochi ice cream, filled doughnuts, stuffed buns, pies, filled hamburgers, bread sticks, and soft-filled cookies. These applications illustrate how a single encrusting technology can potentially support different food categories when appropriate tooling and configurations are used.

Beyond standalone equipment, integrated production lines are becoming increasingly important for larger food manufacturers. A complete production line can connect several stages, such as dough preparation, forming, filling, shaping, stamping, arranging, baking, and packaging. Automation across these stages can help reduce repetitive manual operations and establish a more consistent production workflow.

Within this area, Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. offers Dough-Based Food Production Lines designed around different types of food manufacturing requirements. These production-line solutions form part of a wider portfolio that includes bread, pastry, moon cake, steamed bun, and other food production equipment. By combining individual machines into coordinated production systems, food manufacturers can develop workflows that correspond more closely with their product specifications and production volumes.

Pastries Production Lines represent another important part of this broader equipment portfolio. Pastry manufacturing can involve multiple processes, including dough preparation, filling, folding, shaping, cutting, forming, and arranging. Automated machinery can help manufacturers maintain greater consistency across these repetitive operations while supporting commercial-scale production.

Longyu's product range includes equipment for flaky pastries and croissants as well as other bakery products. Publicly listed company information identifies Flaky Pastry Production Line and Croissant Machine among its main products, demonstrating the company's involvement in automated bakery and pastry processing.

The connection between encrusting technology and pastry production is particularly relevant because many modern bakery products combine dough with fillings or multiple layers. Manufacturers may need equipment capable of handling different dough characteristics, filling viscosities, product dimensions, and forming methods. The ability to configure machinery for different food characteristics can therefore be an important consideration when evaluating production equipment.

Another example of Longyu's integrated approach is its Maamoul Production Line. Public product information describes a configuration involving an SV-208 Encrusting Machine, SV-303 Stamping Machine, and SV-302 Arranging Machine. The listed line is designed for products such as Maamoul and Chinese moon cakes, while also identifying applications involving mochi, soft-filled cookies, pies, stuffed buns, sesame balls, and other products.

This type of equipment integration demonstrates how an encrusting machine can serve as one stage within a larger automated production process. Instead of treating forming, stamping, and arranging as independent manual operations, food manufacturers can connect them into a more continuous workflow. Such systems can be particularly relevant for producers that need repeatable shapes and stable output across extended production periods.

Automation also changes the role of operators. Rather than manually forming every individual product, workers can increasingly focus on machine setup, ingredient preparation, quality inspection, process monitoring, cleaning, and packaging. PLC controls and touch-screen interfaces can help operators manage production parameters and adjust equipment according to different product requirements.

Longyu's published machine information emphasizes this type of control. The SV-208, for example, is described as using a PLC and touch-screen controller, with adjustable product dimensions and shapes. Its double-filling configuration can also support products with multiple filling requirements. These features are relevant to manufacturers looking for equipment that can accommodate more than one product specification.

Hygiene and material selection are also central considerations in food machinery. Equipment that comes into contact with food ingredients needs to be designed with appropriate materials and cleaning practices in mind. Longyu's published specifications identify food-grade special materials for food-contact parts on its encrusting equipment. For food manufacturers, these considerations form part of a broader evaluation that includes sanitation, machine accessibility, maintenance, and production workflow.

Quality management is another factor that can influence equipment selection. Publicly available company information identifies Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. as an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer and states that its machinery has obtained CE certification. The company also states that it has obtained patents related to its encrusting machine cutter technology. Specific certification and compliance requirements can vary according to the machine, destination market, and intended application, so buyers generally need to verify the relevant documentation for the specific equipment being purchased.

The company's manufacturing base is located in Songjiang District, Shanghai. Public business information gives the factory address as No. 66, Jiushu Road, Jiuting Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China. The location places the manufacturer within one of China's major industrial and manufacturing regions, providing access to engineering, component supply, machinery manufacturing, and international logistics resources.

International distribution is another feature of Longyu's business development. Public supplier information describes the company as a manufacturer and exporter and lists customers or markets across multiple regions, including Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Because such market information can change over time, individual customers should verify current export coverage and service arrangements directly with the manufacturer.

The international nature of the food processing machinery market creates additional requirements for equipment manufacturers. Machines may need to accommodate different electrical standards, production environments, food recipes, packaging formats, and regulatory expectations. Technical documentation, installation guidance, spare parts availability, and after-sales support can therefore be important considerations for international buyers.

Longyu's product structure gives the company an opportunity to serve customers at different stages of food manufacturing development. Smaller food businesses may require a standalone Encrusting Machine for a specific product, while larger manufacturers may require complete production lines incorporating multiple forming, stamping, conveying, and arranging systems. This range of equipment allows the manufacturer to address different production models within the same broad food machinery sector.

The growing popularity of filled bakery products and traditional specialty foods is also creating opportunities for automated equipment. Products such as moon cakes, Maamoul, mochi, filled cookies, stuffed buns, and pastries have different cultural origins but share a common requirement for controlled forming and filling. Automation technology can help manufacturers reproduce these products consistently while increasing production capacity.

For food manufacturers considering new machinery, equipment selection ultimately depends on factors such as product formulation, dough characteristics, filling type, desired product weight, shape, production speed, available factory space, and the desired level of automation. Testing with the actual dough and filling is often an important step because processing behavior can differ significantly between recipes.

Against this industry backdrop, Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. continues to develop its position as an Encrusting Machine manufacturer and food machinery supplier. Its combination of standalone machines and integrated production lines enables the company to participate in several areas of modern food manufacturing, from filled products and traditional pastries to bread, steamed buns, cookies, and other processed foods.

The company's broader portfolio also demonstrates how food machinery manufacturers are adapting to a market in which flexibility is increasingly important. Rather than limiting production to a single product, many food businesses need machinery that can accommodate multiple recipes and formats. Equipment such as multifunctional encrusting machines and configurable production lines can support this approach by allowing manufacturers to modify production parameters according to different product requirements.

As food manufacturers continue to pursue greater automation and consistent product quality, equipment providers with experience in forming, filling, conveying, stamping, and arranging technologies will remain relevant to the development of modern food production. Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. represents one participant in this evolving machinery sector, with a portfolio spanning individual food machines and complete production-line solutions.

About Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer specializing in food processing machinery and automated food production equipment. The company's product portfolio includes multifunctional Encrusting Machines, Mochi Machines, Bread Machines, Cookie Machines, Maamoul Production Lines, Mochi Ice Cream Machines, Meat Ball Machines, Flaky Pastry Production Lines, Steamed Bun Production Lines, and Croissant Machines. Public company information identifies the manufacturer as an ISO 9001-certified and CE-certified food machinery producer, with patented technology related to its encrusting machine cutters. Its equipment is designed for applications involving filled pastries, moon cakes, mochi, cookies, bread products, steamed buns, and other processed foods. The company operates from No. 66, Jiushu Road, Jiuting Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China, and provides machinery for domestic and international food processing markets. More information about Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd. is available at [ href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">longyu-sh].

Address: No.66, Guangfulin East Road, Zhongshan Subdistrict, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

Official Website:

ChenTao Li

Shanghai Longyu Electro-Mechanic Technology Co., Ltd.

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