MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jamie Murphy, health and wellness entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on turning personal challenges into purpose, reinvention, and a whole-person approach to wellness.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Murphy will explore how someone's difficult life experiences can reveal new opportunities for purpose and entrepreneurship. She breaks down how starting before feeling completely ready, listening to clients, and addressing nutrition, sleep, stress, mindset, relationships, and lifestyle can support meaningful change.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on using lived experience to identify problems they are uniquely equipped to help solve.Jamie's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Jamie Murphy

Mompreneurs TV

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Jamie Murphy to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 28, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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