New Retail Location Planned To Provide More Space While Preserving The Same Team And Service

MILFORD, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kirk & Company Jewelers has announced plans to move to a new home at 7021 Miami Avenue in Madeira, Ohio, in 2027. While the exact move date has not yet been finalized, the new location will provide more room for consultations, the company's curated collection, its jewelers, and the work they do.The new location reflects the company's continued growth after nearly two decades of serving customers in Milford. The existing store, custom design studio, and repair shop will remain open through 2026. Customers can continue bringing in proposals, holiday projects, repairs, and meaningful pieces waiting for a second life during the transition, including custom engagement jewelry, jewelry repair, restoration, fine jewelry, and gold and diamond buying.Joe Kirk, owner of Kirk & Company Jewelers, said the business has simply outgrown its longtime Milford space. He added, "What is changing is our address. What is not changing is the people."The new location will provide additional consultation space, and the same team that customers have trusted in Milford will make the move to Madeira. It will also provide more room for the company's established custom design process, including custom engagement rings in Madeira, OH.Customers may continue to visit the Milford showroom through 2026 for custom engagement jewelry in Cincinnati, OH, as well as jewelry repair, restoration, and fine jewelry. Customers may also join the company's VIP list for updates, first looks at the new space, and milestones throughout the move.For additional information, please refer to the contact details below.About Kirk & Company Jewelers: Kirk & Company Jewelers serves generations of families through custom jewelry design, engagement rings, fine jewelry, jewelry repair, and restoration. Built on honesty, craftsmanship, and care, the family business remains committed to providing trusted, personalized jewelry services.Contact Name: Renae ScottContact Phone Number: (614) 686-4506Address: 117 Main St, Milford, OH 45150, United States

Renae Scott

+1 614-686-4506

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Kirk & Company Jewelers

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New Retail Location Planned to Provide More Space While Preserving the Same Team and Service News Provided By Kirk & Company Jewelers September 28, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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