Adam S. Peplinski, CFP® To Appear On Legacy Makers TV
Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website
In his episode, Peplinski will explore how AI and blockchain are changing wealth creation and how families can plan thoughtfully for those shifts. He breaks down the importance of tax-aware, real-time financial planning and coordinated decision-making before major liquidity events.
Viewers will walk away with practical questions to consider when evaluating private markets and building a coordinated financial plan.
Adam's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting
Adam S. Peplinski, CFP®
Legacy Makers TV
email us here
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